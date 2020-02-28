NBC Sports Group to broadcast all MotoGP races
NBC Sports opens the 2020 MotoGP calendar with coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, March 8, at 12.30pm ET on NBCSN, while four races will air on NBC in 2020. These are the Spanish Grand Prix in May, the Dutch TT in June, October’s Australian GP and the season finale at Valencia, Spain.
Five of the races will air live on NBCSN, including the Grand Prix of the Americas from Circuit of The Americas, while several races in the latter part of the season will air immediately following live NASCAR coverage on NBCSN.
All race coverage that airs on NBC and NBCSN will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, although live coverage of all 20 races will continue to stream on MotoGP VideoPass, both live and OnDemand, as will every session of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3.
“Our agreement with MotoGP further cements NBC Sports as the Home of Motorsports and enhances our comprehensive racing portfolio,” said Jon Miller, president of programming on NBC Sports and NBCSN. “We’re excited to bring MotoGP to viewers across the country and showcase the world’s premier motorcycle road racing series.”
"I am delighted to announce this agreement with NBC Sports Group and see MotoGP broadcast on NBC and NBCSN,” added Manel Arroyo, managing director of Dorna Sports. “A giant of sports and motorsport broadcasting such as NBC will prove a valuable partner, and in an important market for MotoGP both now and historically.
“Some of our greatest MotoGP and WorldSBK Champions are American and have contributed such incredible chapters to the history of motorcycle racing, and we are delighted to see more of those chapters now have a new home thanks to this agreement with NBC Sports Group.”
In addition to its MotoGP coverage, NBC Sports will present six races of the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) on NBCSN in 2020, beginning Monday, March 2.
2020 MotoGP broadcasts on NBC Sports Group platforms
Date
Race/Track
Network
Time (ET)
Sun., March 8
Qatar Grand Prix*
NBCSN
12:30 p.m.
Sun., March 22
Thailand Grand Prix*
NBCSN
3:30 p.m.
Sun., April 5
Grand Prix of the Americas
NBCSN
2:30 p.m.
Sun., April 19
Argentina Grand Prix
NBCSN
2:30 p.m.
Sun., May 3
Spanish Grand Prix*
NBC
1:30 p.m.
Sun., May 17
French Grand Prix
NBCSN
7:30 a.m.
Sun., May 31
Italian Grand Prix
NBCSN
7:30 a.m.
Sun., June 7
Catalunya Grand Prix
NBCSN
7:30 a.m.
Sun., June 21
German Grand Prix*
NBCSN
6:30 a.m.
Sun., June 28
Dutch TT*
NBC
4:30 p.m.
Sun., July 12
Finnish Grand Prix*
NBCSN
1:30 p.m.
Sun., August 9
Czech Grand Prix*
NBCSN
8:30 p.m.
Sun., August 16
Austrian Grand Prix*
NBCSN
7 p.m.
Sun., August 30
British Grand Prix*
NBCSN
6:30 p.m.
Sun., September 13
San Marino Grand Prix*
NBCSN
2:30 p.m.
Sun., October 4
Aragon Grand Prix*
NBCSN
7 p.m.
Sun, October 18
Japanese Grand Prix*
NBCSN
7 p.m.
Sun., October 25
Australian Grand Prix*
NBC
3 p.m.
Sun., November 1
Malaysian Grand Prix*
NBCSN
7 p.m.
Sun., November 15
Valencia Grand Prix*
NBC
1:30 p.m.
*denotes same-day delay
2020 World Superbike coverage on NBC Sports Network
Date
Race/Location
Network
Time (ET)
Mon., March 2
Australia*
NBCSN
6 p.m.
Sun., March 29
Spain*
NBCSN
2:30 p.m.
Mon., April 20
Netherlands*
NBCSN
12:30 a.m.
Sun., May 10
Italy*
NBCSN
5:30 p.m.
Sun., September 20
Catalunya
NBCSN
7 p.m.
Mon., October 12
Argentina*
NBCSN
3:30 p.m.
*denotes delayed coverage