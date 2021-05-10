NBC says it will not broadcast Golden Globes next year amid diversity criticism

US network NBC said it will not broadcast next year’s Golden Globe Awards following criticism over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity.

Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globes as he joined a growing wave of outrage against the association.

The HFPA, which oversees the annual awards show, has been heavily criticised after it emerged it had no black members.

Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globes to protest against the HFPA (Danny Lawson/PA)

Its ethics had also been questioned over alleged shady practices including accepting inappropriate “freebies” following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

Now NBC, which pays millions of dollars to broadcast the ceremony each year, said it would not do so in 2022.

It said in a statement: “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.

“As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organisation executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

In a statement, the HFPA said: “Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly – and as thoughtfully – as possible remains the top priority for our organisation.

“We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organisation as well as within the industry at large.”

It also set out a timeline for the changes, including admitting new members in August and electing a new board.

Cruise is understood to have handed his trophies back in protest against the HFPA.

The star, 58, won best drama actor in 1990 for Born On The Fourth Of July, then best musical or comedy actor in 1997 for Jerry Maguire.

He won a supporting actor award in 2000 for Magnolia.

Scarlett Johansson publicly criticised the HFPA and said she had been subjected to ‘sexist questions’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

Scarlett Johansson added her voice over the weekend and said she had been subjected to “sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment”.

Netflix and Amazon, two of the biggest players in Hollywood, previously said they would not work with the HFPA until it introduced more meaningful reform.

WarnerMedia, which owns heavyweights HBO and Warner Bros, also said it would not work with the association.

In a letter reported by Deadline, it said it would “refrain from direct engagement with the HFPA, including sanctioned press conferences and invitations to cover other industry events with talent” until appropriate changes are made.

The association had promised to fix its diversity problem by admitting more members.

The HFPA is an organisation of roughly 90 non-US journalists based in southern California.

NBC said it will not air the Golden Globes in 2022 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

There was uproar after it emerged in February that none of its members was black.

The 2021 ceremony took place on February 28, with the HFPA apologising during the show and promising reform.

It announced its plans last week, which included widening its membership and hiring diversity advisers.

HFPA president Ali Sar said: “Today’s overwhelming vote to reform the association reaffirms our commitment to change.”

However, the proposals were widely criticised.

Time’s Up, founded in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, said the plans fell short of what was required.

Everything matters. Even this. The ripple effects echo through our industry, especially for Black artists and artists of color. Kudos to all the activists, artists, publicists and executives who took a stand to make this so. https://t.co/ng1uUiOqS4 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 10, 2021

Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos said the streaming giant’s relationship with the HFPA was on hold “until more meaningful changes are made”.

Acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay welcomed NBC’s announcement.

“Everything matters,” she tweeted. “Even this. The ripple effects echo through our industry, especially for Black artists and artists of colour. Kudos to all the activists, artists, publicists and executives who took a stand to make this so.”