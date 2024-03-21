NBC Renews One Chicago Trio: ‘Med,’ ‘Fire’ & ‘P.D.’

NBC has renewed all three One Chicago series—Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.—for the 2024-25 season. Med was renewed for Season 10, Fire for Season 13 and P.D. for Season 12.

The trio of shows returned in January following a long break due to the dual writers and actors strikes with shortened seasons. New episodes are released on Wednesdays and are currently the top three shows of the night this season in total viewers. Replays are available the following day via Hulu.

More from Deadline

Med is averaging 10.5 million viewers (+57%) and is +141% in the demo; Fire is averaging 12.6 million viewers (+86%) and is +236% in the demo; and P.D. is averaging 12.0 million viewers (+114%) and is +287% in the demo.

RELATED: 2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Even with the shortened seasons, a lot has been covered thus far including Kara Killmer’s big exit from Chicago Fire with a blowout wedding between her character Sylvie Brett and the love of her life Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) in an aquarium store. Off camera, Sylvie and Matt will live with the Darden brothers and their newly adopted baby girl Julia in Portland.

Speaking of departures, P.D. is also prepping to say goodbye to Tracy Spiridakos this season. The writing was on the wall following Jesse Lee Sopher’s exit as his character Jay Halstead left for Bolivia on a new mission shortly after he married Spiridakos’ Hailey Upton. Fans usually get a happy ending when characters leave so hopefully this situation isn’t any different—even if she doesn’t end up with Halstead after all is said and done.

Lastly, on Med, a lot is going on at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center beginning with the addition of Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitchell Ripley and followed by Archer’s (Steven Weber) transplant and reconnection with his son and Goodwin’s (S. Epatha Merkerson) steamy office romance!!! Maggie’s (Marlyne Barrett) divorce storyline was sad but earlier in the season, a possible flirtation was teased earlier this season. Was that something to ponder? As executive Andy Schneider reminds me every time I ask for spoilers, you’ll have to stay tuned.

Story continues

Med certainly has something to look forward to as series alum Brian Tee returns to direct episode 17 this season. Sorry, but according to Tee, there will be no cameo appearance by his character Dr. Ethan Choi, at least not this time.

All three shows are produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.