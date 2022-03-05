NBC pulls the plug on Ordinary Joe after one season

All three of Joe Kimbreau's timelines just came to an end.

NBC has canceled Ordinary Joe, its ambitious drama following James Wolk's titular character across three parallel lives, EW has learned. The series, which launched in September and concluded its 13-episode first (and now only) season in January, garnered mixed reviews and was a poor ratings performer.

Originally conceived by Matt Reeves — whose buzzy superhero film The Batman just hit theaters — Ordinary Joe took a Sliding Doors approach to its storytelling, depicting three possible paths taken by an optimistic college graduate. In one timeline Joe became a cop, in another a rock star, and in the third, a health care worker. The series also starred Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail, and Charlie Barnett.

ORDINARY JOE

Matt Miller/NBC James Wolk in 'Ordinary Joe'

Reeves, who also co-created the WB drama Felicity with J.J. Abrams back in the day, told EW last fall that Ordinary Joe was partly inspired by a crossroads in his career.

"This idea hit me personally, wondering about the choices that you could have made," he said. "I was looking to do a story that was in the world of the kind of drama that Felicity was in. I love those kinds of serialized stories about the intimate moments in characters' lives. Everybody has that moment where they look back and they think about certain crossroads. They think, 'God, I could have done this. I could've done that. And what would my life be like?' I really wanted to do a show that sort of embraced the idea of how we're not in control of our lives. You're in control of your choices, but you're not in control of the timing of things."

Deadline Hollywood first reported the cancellation.

