NBC Plans Two-Hour ‘Tonight Show’ Special to Spotlight 10 Years of Jimmy Fallon

Can NBC squeeze ten years’ worth of Jimmy Fallon at its signature “Tonight Show” into just two hours? The network is going to try.

NBC plans to celebrate a decade of Fallon at the helm of its venerable late-night program with a two-hour anniversary show slated for 9 p.m. eastern on May 14. The special will stream the next day on Peacock.

“We’re so grateful that we get to do this job, and I want to thank everyone on our staff and crew — and of course all of you for tuning in every single night for the past ten years,” Fallon told viewers of Monday’s “Tonight Show” broadcast. “To celebrate, NBC is going to air a two-hour primetime Best of Tonight Show special on May 14th — the best moments of the Tonight Show from the past ten years, featuring some of our favorite sketches, guests and musical performances. From ‘Tight Pants’ with Will Ferrell to me almost dating Nicole Kidman, and musical bits like ‘Classroom Instruments’ with Metallica and Adele – we’ve had so many fun moments.”

Fallon launched his “Tonight” tenure in 2014 with a rooftop performance from U2 and has, since that time, broadened the late-night format by enlisting actors, musicians and even politicians to come on the program and participate in games, contests and dares. The host adds to the brew with his own musical talents and impressions.

“From ‘Saturday Night Live’ to ‘Late Night’ to ‘The Tonight Show,’ Jimmy Fallon stands as one of the greatest performers across NBC’s rich history,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group, in a statement. “Over the past 10 years, Jimmy has broadened ‘The Tonight Show’ with his signature brand of humor and continues to deliver laughs to millions of people night after night. We couldn’t be prouder that this iconic NBC show bears Jimmy’s name.”

“The Tonight Show” is taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

