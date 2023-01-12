NBC News and MSNBC Lays Off 75 Staffers Across Networks

Loree Seitz
·2 min read

NBC News and MSNBC are laying off about 75 employees scattered across the networks, a source with knowledge confirmed Thursday to TheWrap.

The layoffs are a result of targeted programming and editorial changes that will allow the networks, which have a cumulative workforce of around 3,500 staffers total, to invest in key growth areas, according to the source.

Though both branches have recently created hundreds of roles in digital streaming and core television programming, MSNBC and NBC News plans to create new positions in the coming weeks in areas of growth.

The layoffs come a day after Noah Oppenheim stepped down as president of NBC News to take a production deal at NBC Universal. As part of an NBC News reorganization, New York Times deputy managing editor Rebecca Blumenstein takes over the reins as president of editorial, duties for which she’ll share with NBC News execs Libby Leist and Janelle Rodriguez, who will be promoted as part of the reorg.

The news resumes the growing media layoff bloodbath as CNN and Gannett laid off hundreds of employees across their news operations in December, while BuzzFeed slashed 12% of its workforce and the Washington Post let go of 10 staffers from its print Sunday magazine. Gannett, which owns USA Today as well as 100 daily papers and nearly 1,000 weeklies in 44 states, announced that they would axe 6% of its 3,440-person news division.

Earlier in the fall, Morning Brew laid off 14% of its staff and Vice Media trimmed 2% of its digital news and publishing staff last month, while the tech news website Protocol shut down, eliminating 60 jobs, and video news startup The Recount also plans to suspend operations.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy first reported the news.

