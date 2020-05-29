NBC News Debuts “Meet the Press: College Roundtable” Streaming Series

Click here to read the full article.

NBC News unveiled a Meet the Press branded, five-part streaming series on Friday, called Meet the Press: College Roundtable featuring college journalism students in a virtual panel discussion.

Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd kicked off the first episode with a panel of college journalists talking about the coronavirus pandemic with Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, the president of Howard University, and Dr. Robert Robbins, the president of the University of Arizona.

“When Meet the Press first aired over 70 years ago, it was a very different format than what you see today. A moderator brought together a panel of journalists who took turns asking questions of a single guest,” Todd said on the debut. “For this five-part series we are going back to that model and giving college journalists the opportunity to ask questions they want answers to, from guests that they want to hear from. We hope to be the ones to meet those in the middle here.” Meet the Press is the longest running show in TV history, having started on Nov. 6, 1947.

The college journalists will identify topic areas and guests with the Meet the Press editorial team. Those on the first episode included Gabe Fleisher, incoming freshman at Georgetown University; Aiyana Ishmael, senior and Florida A&M University, and Sami Sparber, senior at the University of Texas at Austin.

Among the highlights: Ishmael asked Frederick how Howard University would be able to offer the social and personal experiences of college in the fall.

“I think we all are going to be living in a new reality, and we all are going to adjust and maybe go to jobs, there will be more teleworking,” he said.” I think our society structure and engagement will be changed forever. I remind my kids, who were born after 9/11, that there was one time where you could walk all the way up almost at the door of the plane to kiss a loved one goodbye. This is what we think is normal today and what they think is normal.”

New episodes will stream each Thursday at 9:45 p.m. on the streaming channel NBC News Now, and then on Friday on NBC News’ YouTube page, NBC News’ Stay Tuned on Snapchat and NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock.

