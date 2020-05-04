NBC News Chairman Andy Lack Stepping Down

NBC News chairman Andy Lack is stepping down and will “transition out of the company,” the network announced Monday.

The move comes as part of company reorganization. Cesar Conde, who oversees NBCUniversal International Group, will replace Lack.

Lack has come under fire for not adequately addressing the systemic causes of sexual harassment cases at the network.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.