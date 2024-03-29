NBC’s ‘Found’ Adds Dionne Gipson To Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: NBC’s Found is adding Dionne Gipson (Dream Girls) to its Season 2 cast. She will recur as a character who is close to Gabi (Shanola Hampton).

The series, which hails from All American‘s Nkechi Okoro Carroll, follows public relations specialist Gabi Mosely and her crisis management team dedicated to finding missing persons, especially those often overlooked by the system. Gabi was once one of those forgotten ones, and is still hiding a chilling secret of her own – she has found her kidnapper, Sir, (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and uses his twisted expertise to help solve their cases. In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about.

More from Deadline

Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi also star.

Carroll executive produces alongside Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Lindsay Dunn. Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Gipson made her debut on the professional stage in the hit musical Dreamgirls at the 14th St. Playhouse in Atlanta, and since then has appeared in numerous plays, musicals, films and television shows. Her film credits include Pee Wee’s Big Holiday, Sweet Home Alabama and Squatters, and she’ll appear in My Divorce Party later this spring. On the TV side, she has guest-starred on Criminal Minds, The Young and the Restless, Greenleaf, NCIS and The Wilds.

She is repped by Shelter Entertainment Group and McDonald/Selznick Associates.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.