NBC Is Considering Cutting an Hour of Primetime from Schedule: Reports

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
NEW AMSTERDAM -- &quot;I'll Be Your Shelter&quot;
NEW AMSTERDAM -- "I'll Be Your Shelter"

Ralph Bavaro/NBC

NBC is rethinking its programming schedule.

The network is reportedly considering cutting back primetime programming from three hours to two and turning over the 10 p.m. ET hour to local affiliates, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Although they did not offer any further comment on the report, NBC told PEOPLE in a statement: "We are always looking at strategies to ensure that our broadcast business remains as strong as possible. As a company, our advantage lies in our ability to provide audiences with the content they love across broadcast, cable and streaming."

Although the move will likely not affect primetime sports packages, it might result in earlier airtimes for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonLate Night With Seth Meyers and Saturday Night Live. Their late-night lineup currently airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on weeknights, while SNL airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 PT on Saturdays.

Upcoming programming during the 10 p.m. slot includes Quantum Leap (premiering Sept. 19), New Amsterdam (Sept. 20), Chicago P.D. (Sept. 21), Law & Order: Organized Crime (Sept. 22) and the last half of Dateline on Fridays.

Host Jimmy Fallon, singer Madonna, and The Roots during Classroom Instruments on Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Host Jimmy Fallon, singer Madonna, and The Roots during Classroom Instruments on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

As the network's 2022–23 schedule is locked, the change would not go into effect until fall 2023 at the earliest.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has not made any formal proposals to affiliate, but several major station groups would be happy to have the extra hour to program local news or syndicated programs.

NBC's potential schedule change would also help the network save money as broadcast ratings continue to decline and media brands like NBCUniversal and parent company Comcast invest in streaming platforms.

The report is the latest potential shakeup in the network TV landscape after Texas-based Nexstar Media Group announced that they acquired a majority stake in The CW last week, for which they are also considering a new programming strategy. Nexstar also owns 35 NBC stations, which means they would benefit from the potential primetime change.

