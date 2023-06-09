NBC Comedy St. Denis Medical, Starring Wendi McLendon-Covey and David Alan Grier, Lands Series Order

Wendi McLendon-Covey is officially back in the broadcast comedy game, just over a month after The Goldbergs ended.

NBC has ordered to series St. Denis Medical, a comedy starring McLendon-Covey and David Alan Grier, TVLine has learned. (Meanwhile, Grand Crew and Young Rock have both been cancelled at the network; go here for details.)

The single-cam, mockumentary-style series takes place at an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. The cast also includes Allison Tolman (Fargo), Josh Lawson (House of Lies), Kahyun Kim (American Gods) and Mekki Leeper (The Sex Lives of College Girls).

St. Denis Medical hails from co-creators Justin Spitzer (who also created American Auto, yet to be renewed or cancelled at NBC) and Eric Ledgin (who has worked with Spitzer on American Auto and Superstore).

A timetable for St. Denis Medical‘s premiere has yet to be revealed. In May, NBC unveiled its Fall 2023 schedule, which, despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, does feature scripted series (including newbies The Irrational, Extended Family and Found).

Does St. Denis Medical sound like something you’ll watch? Tell us below!

