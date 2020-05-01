NBC to Air Byron Allen, Funny or Die-Produced Comedy Special Benefiting Feeding America

Click here to read the full article.

NBC has partnered with Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios and Funny or Die to air a two-hour comedy special on Sunday, May 10, benefiting Feeding America, a hunger-relied organization.

“There’s nothing more important right now than doing everything we can to make sure everyone affected by this pandemic is able to feed themselves and their families,” said Doug Vaughan, NBC Entertainment’s executive vice president of special programs. “We’re honored to be partnering with Feeding America and the amazing work they’re doing to make sure there is food on everyone’s table.”

The “Feeding America Comedy Festival” lineup, featuring pre-recorded segments, includes Byron Allen, Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Billy Crystal, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jim Jefferies, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Marc Maron, Tim Meadows, Eddie Murphy, Caroline Rhea, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Kenan Thompson, Sheryl Underwood and Marlon Wayans.

“In partnership with Feeding America, my comedian friends and all of us at Allen Media Group are pleased to announce this global live-streaming comedy event on May 10th,” said Byron Allen, head of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. “Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The special will air at 7 p.m. that Sunday. Feeding America encompasses a nationwide network of 200 food banks. The current coronavirus crisis has increased demand for supplies and resources from food banks and other relief groups.

“The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people’s household budgets,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work.”

