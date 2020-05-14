NBC acquires Canadian medical drama "Transplant"

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — NBC has acquired the Canadian medical series "Transplant," a 13-episode drama that made its premiere on CTV last February.

The series stars Hamza Haq, who plays a Syrian doctor who fled his country and tries to build a new life in Canada while rebuilding his career in medicine.

"Transplant has been an incredible success story for CTV, and we are thrilled this exceptional series will find new audiences in the United States on NBC," Mike Cosentino, president of Bell Media's content and programming, said Thursday in a statement. "With compelling storylines and an outstanding cast, the series is sure to resonate with viewers in the U.S., as it has in Canada."

Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson and Ayisha Issa co-star in the CTV-developed show.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press