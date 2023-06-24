NBA's Thompson twins, Amen and Ausar, debate who is the 'big brother'

Amen and Ausar Thompson made history Thursday as the twins were both selected in the top 5 of the NBA draft.

Amen, who was born first by a minute, continued his streak of accomplishments ahead of his brother and was selected first at No. 4 to the Houston Rockets. Ausar followed a pick later at No. 5 to the Detroit Pistons.

But who is actually deemed the "big brother" among the two?

In a recent video posted to the NBA Philippines TikTok account, the brothers duel over the answer.

"He's gonna say, 'He's older, but I weight more than him. So I'm really the big bro,'" Amen predicts. "That's exactly what he's gonna say."

The twin telepathy is real.

"He's the older brother, but I'm the bigger brother. I weigh more," Ausar said. "… He said I was gonna say that? He knows."

The NBA lists Ausar at 205 pounds and his brother at 200 pounds. They are both 6-foot-7.

But that doesn't matter to Amen.

"He knows who big bro is," Amen said to reassert his superiority.

The Thompson Twins – not to be confused with the 1980s band – were among the best dressed players at the draft. They proved worthy of a shot at the NBA during their time on the City Reapers in the Overtime Elite. They had similar stat lines last year and were second and third in the league in assists, with Ausar having 6.1 per game and Amen notching 5.9 per game. Ausar added 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game while Amen scored 16.4 points, 5.9 boards and 2.3 steals per matchup.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA's Amen and Ausar Thompson debate who is really the 'big brother'