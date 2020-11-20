NBA's offseason sprint continues with free agency starting

  • FILE - Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives past Phoenix Suns guard Ricky Rubio (11) as Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and Thunder center Nerlens Noel (9) watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix, in this Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, file photo. Teams may begin making trades Monday, according to a memo sent to teams and obtained early Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, by The Associated Press. And the first deal known to be tentatively agreed upon would send guard Dennis Schrder from Oklahoma City to the champion Los Angeles Lakers for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in Wednesdays draft, a person with knowledge of that agreement told the AP. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
    1/5

    NBA's offseason sprint continues with free agency starting

    FILE - Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives past Phoenix Suns guard Ricky Rubio (11) as Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and Thunder center Nerlens Noel (9) watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix, in this Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, file photo. Teams may begin making trades Monday, according to a memo sent to teams and obtained early Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, by The Associated Press. And the first deal known to be tentatively agreed upon would send guard Dennis Schrder from Oklahoma City to the champion Los Angeles Lakers for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in Wednesdays draft, a person with knowledge of that agreement told the AP. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
  • FILE - Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green (14) shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (1) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, in this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, file photo. Teams may begin making trades Monday, according to a memo sent to teams and obtained early Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, by The Associated Press. And the first deal known to be tentatively agreed upon would send guard Dennis Schrder from Oklahoma City to the champion Los Angeles Lakers for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in Wednesdays draft, a person with knowledge of that agreement told the AP. (AP Photo/John Hefti, File)
    2/5

    NBA's offseason sprint continues with free agency starting

    FILE - Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green (14) shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (1) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, in this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, file photo. Teams may begin making trades Monday, according to a memo sent to teams and obtained early Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, by The Associated Press. And the first deal known to be tentatively agreed upon would send guard Dennis Schrder from Oklahoma City to the champion Los Angeles Lakers for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in Wednesdays draft, a person with knowledge of that agreement told the AP. (AP Photo/John Hefti, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis shoots past Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during the second half in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Davis is the biggest name on the free agency board; he turned down his option for this season with the Lakers but isnt expected to go anyplace else. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    3/5

    NBA's offseason sprint continues with free agency starting

    FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis shoots past Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during the second half in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Davis is the biggest name on the free agency board; he turned down his option for this season with the Lakers but isnt expected to go anyplace else. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) shoots a basket as Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. Jrue Holiday is being traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee, which is aiming to give two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the improved roster that he seeks with the decision on his supermax contract extension looming, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Pelicans are getting Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and a package of future first-round draft picks from the Bucks, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deal had been finalized. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)
    4/5

    NBA's offseason sprint continues with free agency starting

    FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) shoots a basket as Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. Jrue Holiday is being traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee, which is aiming to give two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the improved roster that he seeks with the decision on his supermax contract extension looming, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Pelicans are getting Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and a package of future first-round draft picks from the Bucks, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deal had been finalized. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)
  • FILE - Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul (3) makes a pass during the first half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, file photo. A person with knowledge of the situation says All-Star guard Chris Paul is being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Phoenix Suns, where he'll play alongside one of the league's most dynamic young scorers in fellow All-Star Devin Booker. The Thunder are acquiring Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Jalen Lecque, Ty Jerome and a first-round pick that will be conveyed sometime between 2022 and 2025, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized by the league. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    5/5

    NBA's offseason sprint continues with free agency starting

    FILE - Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul (3) makes a pass during the first half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, file photo. A person with knowledge of the situation says All-Star guard Chris Paul is being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Phoenix Suns, where he'll play alongside one of the league's most dynamic young scorers in fellow All-Star Devin Booker. The Thunder are acquiring Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Jalen Lecque, Ty Jerome and a first-round pick that will be conveyed sometime between 2022 and 2025, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized by the league. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives past Phoenix Suns guard Ricky Rubio (11) as Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and Thunder center Nerlens Noel (9) watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix, in this Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, file photo. Teams may begin making trades Monday, according to a memo sent to teams and obtained early Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, by The Associated Press. And the first deal known to be tentatively agreed upon would send guard Dennis Schrder from Oklahoma City to the champion Los Angeles Lakers for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in Wednesdays draft, a person with knowledge of that agreement told the AP. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green (14) shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (1) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, in this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, file photo. Teams may begin making trades Monday, according to a memo sent to teams and obtained early Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, by The Associated Press. And the first deal known to be tentatively agreed upon would send guard Dennis Schrder from Oklahoma City to the champion Los Angeles Lakers for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in Wednesdays draft, a person with knowledge of that agreement told the AP. (AP Photo/John Hefti, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis shoots past Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler during the second half in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Davis is the biggest name on the free agency board; he turned down his option for this season with the Lakers but isnt expected to go anyplace else. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) shoots a basket as Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. Jrue Holiday is being traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee, which is aiming to give two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the improved roster that he seeks with the decision on his supermax contract extension looming, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Pelicans are getting Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and a package of future first-round draft picks from the Bucks, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deal had been finalized. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)
FILE - Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul (3) makes a pass during the first half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, file photo. A person with knowledge of the situation says All-Star guard Chris Paul is being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Phoenix Suns, where he'll play alongside one of the league's most dynamic young scorers in fellow All-Star Devin Booker. The Thunder are acquiring Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Jalen Lecque, Ty Jerome and a first-round pick that will be conveyed sometime between 2022 and 2025, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized by the league. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
TIM REYNOLDS (AP Basketball Writer)
·5 min read

NBA free agency is usually a weeklong frenzy. Deals get struck, then teams and players must wait a few days before they can sign those contracts. And from there, a few more months often pass before the player goes to work with his new club.

Not this year.

What promises to be a chaotic free-agent window opens in the NBA at 6 p.m. Eastern on Friday, just a couple days after the NBA draft, a mere 42 hours before signings can begin and about a week and a half before training camps around the league open. Asked what the player-movement landscape might look like in such a compressed timeframe, Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey - looking exhausted early Thursday as the draft was winding down - offered a blunt prediction.

''Completely insane,'' Morey said.

He may be right.

Deals are expected to start coming quickly Friday evening, and the NBA is investigating whether one - a widely reported sign-and-trade move that would have sent Bogdan Bogdanovic from Sacramento to Milwaukee - happened earlier than league rules allow. A person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday that the league is probing whether such an agreement existed, because if it did free-agent negotiations with Bogdanovic would have clearly started earlier than permissible.

The person spoke with AP on condition of anonymity because neither the teams nor the league acknowledged the investigation publicly. The New York Times first reported that an investigation had been opened.

Some deals likely won't take long to get done without raising league ire. Anthony Davis of the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers is the biggest name on the free agency board; he turned down his option for this season with the Lakers but isn't expected to go anyplace else.

A likely scenario for Davis is to accept a three-year deal worth that would start at $32.7 million this season and grow each year afterward, with the last year at his option. That way, when he completes his 10th year of service in 2021-22, he can cash in again for an even higher percentage of the salary cap than he would command now.

Gordon Hayward declined his $34 million option for this season with Boston, a person with knowledge told AP on Thursday, and could potentially now be another big name on the move.

More than 100 other NBA players are unrestricted free agents; another 75 or so can be restricted free agents. That's a lot of players, who might be doing a lot of moving, with a season coming up very quickly - and only a few teams have plenty of available salary-cap space to sign players easily.

Plus, teams are still figuring out coronavirus protocols for training camp. Nobody has seen the NBA schedule for a regular season that starts Dec. 22. Preseason games start Dec. 11; those haven't even been announced yet.

It's already hectic, and now free agency will ramp up the fever several more levels.

''With free agency starting as quickly as it does, we have some targets in mind there and we've got some other trade conversations going on as well,'' said David Griffin, New Orleans' executive vice president of basketball operations.

Really, things have already started. Plenty of names are already on the move, and the trade market is always an option for the teams that can't just go sign a player into nonexistent cap space.

''There's a great many things happening all at one time,'' Griffin said.

The Lakers already have a new point guard in Dennis Schroder, acquired in a trade with Oklahoma City. The Thunder sent point guard Chris Paul in a trade to Phoenix, and with a brief stopover-on-paper-only in Oklahoma City, Ricky Rubio wound up leaving the Suns and ending up where his NBA career began in Minnesota. A trade has been agreed to that would send Jrue Holiday from New Orleans to Milwaukee, where he'll play with two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, but had not been announced publicly as of Thursday evening. Antetokounmpo also could sign a supermax extension in the coming days or weeks; five years for somewhere around $225 million, a deal that would begin in 2021-22.

Al Horford was traded by Philadelphia to the Thunder. The Mavericks got Josh Richardson from the 76ers, in a deal that sent Seth Curry to Philly - where he'll play for new 76ers coach Doc Rivers, who just happens to be Curry's father-in-law.

Houston's star backcourt of scoring champion James Harden and former MVP Russell Westbrook have been mentioned in trade talks, though it would surely take a massive haul for the Rockets to part with either or both of those players. And Golden State may be very active on the trade market now, with the Warriors getting word Thursday that Klay Thompson - who missed last season with a torn ACL - will miss this season with a torn Achilles.

The Warriors have a $17.2 million trade exception that will soon expire. It could be a handy chip for general manager Bob Myers, especially if Golden State - which plunged to the bottom of the NBA last season with Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green out for most of all of the season - decides it needs to make a big move quickly.

Some players have even announced their free-agent plans: Udonis Haslem is going to re-sign with Miami for an 18th season, even though the Heat can't talk to him about that until Friday. The Eastern Conference champions will be awaiting decisions from several key players, including point guard Goran Dragic, forward Jae Crowder and center Meyers Leonard. And Heat President Pat Riley hasn't hidden his intention: He wants to bring the team from last season back as intact as possible.

''I have great faith in our guys. I think we have great chemistry. I think they have the same feeling themselves,'' Riley said. ''But now we're getting down to the business side of things. And I totally get it. I totally understand what free agency means to players.''

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Latest Stories

  • Report: NBA opens investigation into Bucks' ill-fated sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic

    The Bucks reportedly had a sign-and-trade deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic in place days before he was set to hit free agency.

  • Gordon Hayward reportedly opts out of Celtics deal, will become free agent

    Gordon Hayward will test free agency after declining his player option with the Celtics.

  • Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers season-ending Achilles tear

    Klay Thompson will have to spend his second straight season on the bench due to injury.

  • Report: NHL players 'feel betrayed' after asked to make more financial concessions

    The NHL wants the players to stomach more lost wages, which means negotiations around the return to play are becoming sour.

  • Man convicted of killing Saints' Will Smith to get new trial

    The development stems from a recent SCOTUS decision that determined Louisiana and Oregon’s so-called “split decision convictions” were unconstitutional.

  • UFC drops MMA legend Anderson Silva after latest loss

    Anderson Silva was seven years removed from his run as UFC middleweight champion, and had only one win since then.

  • MLS lays off 20% of its staff as the financial impact of COVID-19 on sports continues

    MLS laid off 20 percent of its full-time employees Thursday, sources told Yahoo Sports, as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sports continues.

  • Week 11 fantasy football rankings: Jameis Winston has entered the chat

    New Orleans has a tantalizing matchup against the Falcons, which could spell big things for the Saints offense.

  • What to expect from Raptors draft picks Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris

    The Toronto Raptors added a pair of skilled and experienced guards with their two selections at the 2020 NBA draft.

  • Raptors draft pick Jalen Harris inspired by Jamal Murray's game

    Toronto reinforced its backcourt by selecting 22-year-old Jalen Harris from Nevada with the 59th pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

  • Check the Tape: Why no one can stop Todd Gurley in the red zone

    Gurley: “When you get in that red zone man, you’ve got to find a way in because if you don’t get the touchdown, somebody else will.”

  • Super Bowl MVP of Dolphins' perfect 1972 season Jake Scott dies

    A big-time big-game player, Scott accounted for four turnovers in two Dolphins Super Bowl wins.

  • Chris Bosh reveals how LeBron James told him he was leaving the Heat: 'Through a text'

    LeBron James' arrival in Miami was loud. His exit was quiet.

  • LaVar Ball hosts lavish draft party for LaMelo amid pandemic, re-ups challenge to Michael Jordan

    As LaMelo mingled with and estimated 250 party guests, LaVar set his sights on a one-on-one game with Michael Jordan.

  • Former Rays prospect Brandon Martin gets life in prison after murdering three people with baseball bat

    Brandon Martin was arrested in 2015 after murdering his father, uncle and another man.

  • Governor's office says Steelers not exempted from mandate requiring masks for athletes

    Will the Steelers and Ravens have to mask up for a Thanksgiving game?

  • NBA free agency: Ranking the top 25 players

    The 2020 NBA free-agent class, like the 2020 NBA draft class, is light on stars, but has talent throughout.

  • Deiveson Figueiredo, Alex Perez believe they’re peaking heading into UFC 255 main event

    Figueiredo said he expects a better performance against Perez than he showed in his title-winning effort in July.

  • Flynn has studied fellow small guards Lowry, VanVleet, admires how hard they compete

    TORONTO — As the youngest of seven kids, Malachi Flynn grew up watching his older siblings play sports. His mom Kristi was always shuffling a least one sibling somewhere in the family van that seated eight.The newest Toronto Raptor had to fight to stand out."It's played a huge role . . . just being the youngest and always being around them growing up, going to sporting events. There was always something going on in the house, going to a brother's track meet, going to a sister's basketball game. "Just seeing that, and being competitive, all the kids, you've got to fight for whatever you want. It was fun growing up in the house, always something going on." The Raptors drafted the San Diego State guard 29th overall on Wednesday night, then added guard Jalen Harris with the 59th pick, bolstering their backcourt amid some uncertainty.The Raptors hope to resign coveted free agent Fred VanVleet while six-time all-star Kyle Lowry has one year remaining on his contract.  Flynn's selection as a small guard drew immediate comparisons to VanVleet and Lowry. He was just five-foot-two when he entered high school, but had sprouted to six-foot-one by the time he'd graduated."(The criticism) is some of the same things that I've kind of heard my whole life, to be honest. That I'm smaller, that I'm not the most athletic. Those things are true. I wish I was 6-5, 6-6," Flynn said. "For me, it's just going out there and proving myself right, and my ability, just working hard."Like Lowry and VanVleet, Flynn is an excellent defender, earning both Mountain West player and defensive player of the year honours after leading San Diego State to a 30-2 record.The 22-year-old said he's closely watched both Raptors guards, and also studied Kobe Bryant, Deron Williams, Chris Paul and Canada's Steve Nash growing up.The big takeaway from watching Lowry and VanVleet, he said, was seeing how hard they compete."Being undersized, you've got to find a way to make up for that. You've got to be tough," Flynn said. "And they both do that on the defensive end. They just throw guys' timing off. Super tough. Never back down. That's what I look at, a mindset, not so much a skillset, jut being determined on defence and taking that challenge." COVID-19 scrapped the March Madness championship tournament, so Flynn never had the opportunity to cap his career on college basketball's biggest stage."I'm bummed out that it didn't happen," Flynn said. "Playing in the tournament would have been a super great experience, especially because I had never done it And you never know what could happen in the tournament. Every year something crazy happens. "At this point, I can't control that. I'm super grateful that I'm with the Raptors, so I wouldn't want to change it." It's uncertain when Flynn and Harris will see their new home in Toronto. The Raptors have appealed to the federal government to be permitted to play at Scotiabank Arena, but with Canada's border restrictions and 14-day quarantine requirement, there's a strong chance they'll be playing their home games south of the border. Neither Flynn, who lives just a three-hour drive south of Vancouver, nor Harris has been to Canada. "From what I’ve heard, everybody likes Toronto, one person told me it’s like Seattle," Flynn said. "I’ve only heard good things about Toronto so I’m excited to finally get out there."Harris, who's from Dallas, has heard Toronto is "pretty cold."  "I spent time in Reno, so I’m a little used to the winter, but I’ll bring some jackets, that’s definitely in my preparation," said Harris, who starred for Nevada last season.Flynn and Harris played against each other in the Mountain West conference."I enjoyed playing against him. Well, I didn't enjoy it 'cause he was killing us," Flynn said of his new teammate.Harris, who also played baseball and football growing up, was also a late bloomer. But in his one season at Nevada, he was one of the NCAA's most productive players, averaging 21.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists a night.The six-foot-five Harris also credits his athletic family for his success. His mom Karlin Kennedy dad Erion Harris both played for SMU. His mom was almost five months pregnant when she played in the NCAA tournament as a sophomore in 1988. "Their impact has been phenomenal honestly," Harris said. "I was born with a basketball in my hand. It was never forced on me though. It was always an option. I played the other sports so I had the chance to do other things. They have literally done everything they can to get me here." His dad still does on-court work with Harris and writes some of his training program. But who's the best player in the family? "I'll give it to my mom," he said.Raptors assistant GM Dan Tolzman said Wednesday night's draft — held virtually due to COVID-19 — didn't play out how they'd expected. Their picks were pleasant surprises."In both cases, it's someone that we're very happy with the fact that they were still on the board at the time of the pick, so that's always a positive," he said.After the longest pre-draft period in NBA history, two newcomers won't have long to wait to join their new team. Training camps open Dec. 1, and the season tips off Dec. 22. Also Thursday, the Raptors extended qualifying offers to Montreal centre Chris Boucher, forward Oshae Brissett of Mississauga, Ont., and French guard Nando de Colo.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2020.Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • With only 3 wins, first-place Eagles talking about practice

    PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are talking about practice.Despite leading the NFC East, the Eagles (3-5-1) have a losing record and face a difficult schedule over the next five weeks. Their next five opponents are a combined 32-13, starting with a trip to Cleveland (6-3) on Sunday.A slew of injuries have contributed to Philadelphia’s struggles, but players know they have to step up and perform better.“I think it starts definitely with practice,” said defensive end Brandon Graham, who has seven sacks and is three away from a career high.“Some of the stuff showing up out there, if we’re being real with ourselves, is happening in practice. People jumping offside, pre-snap penalties, false starts, people dropping balls, us not getting off the rock. So it’s all just stuff we need to hone in on as a team, and I think we’re doing a good job addressing that elephant in the room.”Earlier in the week, coach Doug Pederson dismissed an NFL Network report that said quarterback Carson Wentz had sloppy practice habits.“You guys are only out there for a short period of time, so I don’t know where the information is coming from,” Pederson said. “Practice is where we perfect our craft and we do the things with all of our players to detail their work, whether it be fundamentals in the individual periods, all the way through to even for me sometimes even stopping practice and repeating a play because we’ve made a mistake. So I don’t understand where that’s coming from, and we’re just going to continue to coach and make sure we hold everybody accountable.”Wentz is having the worst season of his five-year career, though he’s coming off his first turnover-free game of 2020 in a 27-17 loss to the Giants.There have been several factors affecting Wentz’s performance, including all the injuries on offence. The Eagles have used 10 different starters on the offensive line and only Wentz and centre Jason Kelce have played every game. Running back Miles Sanders, tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert and wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery have missed significant time.Still, Wentz knows he must improve and make smarter decisions with the ball. He has 12 interceptions and lost four fumbles, but took a step forward last week.“I know I’m not perfect,” he said. “I gotta be better. I’m out there working. We’re out there busting our tails every day.”Cornerback Darius Slay said Wentz gave the team a pep talk Wednesday.“We have seven games left to determine our season,” Slay said. “We know we’re in first place in the East, but we don’t like the position we’re in with the three wins. We know we’re a better team than our record says. He was just making sure we know that. As a quarterback, he is our leader. He’s going to do right by us and we’re going to do right by him. We gotta just get it going.”The Eagles finish the season with two division games at Dallas (2-7) and home against Washington (2-7). The Giants (3-7) are on a bye this week.NOTES: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, RB Corey Clement and DE Vinny Curry were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. WR Deontay Burnett was put on the practice squad COVID-19 list.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLRob Maaddi, The Associated Press