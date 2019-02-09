NBA wrap: Trade acquisitions paying immediate dividends

Steve Kerr was right when addressing the media Friday. NBA players and coaches are all just part of one big soap opera.

So much of what people like about the NBA is what goes on off the court rather than what happens on it, and the trade deadline is the perfect example as the rumor mill drives interest all over the country.

But, the great thing about the deadline is teams get new additions which creates new intrigue, and for at least a game or two, the story is once again on the court. On Friday, we got to see how new additions from Thursday's deals worked out with their new teams and there were some awesome results starting in Philadelphia.

Tobias Harris was picked up a couple of days before the deadline, but this was his first game with the 76ers and his presence was instantly felt. His ability to hit 3-pointers and play good enough defense with his length truly has Philly looking like a horrifying team in the Eastern Conference. He had 14 points and eight rebounds in a 117-110 win over the Nuggets.

“You could see why people think he's an All-Star,” 76ers coach Brett Brown told reporters after the game. "And I think that his personality and his intellect, his basketball intellect, stands out."

But Harris wasn't the only one who showed well in his first night with his new team.

Bobby Portis was fantastic for the Wizards scoring 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting with six rebounds in a 119-106 win over the Cavaliers.

Dennis Smith Jr. has had a few games to settle in with the Knicks and he dropped 31 points and added eight assists in a 120-103 loss to the Pistons. Otto Porter Jr. scored 18 points and went 4 of 5 from beyond the arc in the Bulls' 125-106 win over the Nets.

Seemingly everyone who was moved Thursday looks to have found a home in a short time with their new squads, and over time, they could get even better.

Studs of the Night

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 17 rebounds and five assists in the Bucks' 122-107 win over the Mavericks.

Pistons center Andre Drummond had 29 points on 12-of-15 shooting with 20 rebounds.

Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who Phoenix acquired in a trade earlier this year, had 25 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 117-107 loss to the Warriors.

Dud of the Night

Nets guard Shabazz Napier went 0-for-5 shooting with the dreaded "more turnovers than points" night with zero points and two turnovers.

Highlight

The Pelicans acquired Stanley Johnson in a trade with the Bucks and he made a good impression with this move going to the bucket.

What's Next?

Raptors (40-16) at Knicks (10-44), 7:30 p.m. EST — Is this going to be a good game? Probably not. But the reason to watch is Marc Gasol will theoretically make his debut for Toronto fresh off being traded from Memphis. It will be interesting to see how the big man is incorporated into the offense as the Raptors have had a lot of success going small and he is a more traditional big man. However, his shooting and passing could be great additions to the club.

