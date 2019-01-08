NBA wrap: Rockets overwhelm Nuggets with hot 3-point shooting

The Rockets' hot shooting carried them to a 125-113 victory over the Nuggets on Monday.

Houston (23-16) was riding a six-game winning streak until it lost to the Trail Blazers on Saturday, but it picked back up where it left off against one of the best teams in the West.

James Harden put on his typical impressive performance, totaling 32 points and 14 assists in the game. Clint Capela almost topped Harden, scoring 31 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Ultimately, the Rockets' 3-point shooting was too hot to handle, as they made 22 shots from behind the arc as opposed to the Nuggets' seven.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 13 rebounds while Monte Morris contributed 21 points for Denver (26-12).

Studs of the Night

Anthony Davis recorded 36 points and 13 rebounds on 20 shots in the Pelicans' 114-95 victory against the Grizzlies.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 114-102 win for the Bucks against Utah.

Blake Griffin amassed 34 points and eight assists for the Pistons, but Detroit still fell short to San Antonio, 119-107.

Brandon Ingram scored 29 points to lead the Lakers to a 107-97 win over the Mavericks.

Duds of the Night

Jae Crowder scored 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting for the Jazz.

Marc Gasol scored seven points on 3-of-10 shooting for Memphis.

Highlights

Anthony Davis showcased his guard skills by blowing by JaMychal Green.

James Harden watched Jamal Murray fold and then stepped into an easy 3-pointer.

What's Next?

Timberwolves (19-21) at Thunder (25-14) 8 p.m. ET — This will be Minnesota's first game since Tom Thibodeau was fired. The Thunder have been one of the NBA's best, sitting third in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves won the last matchup, 114-112, so the Thunder will look to even the score.