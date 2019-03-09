NBA wrap: Rockets end 76ers' 28-game, 100-point streak in win

Philadelphia really needs Joel Embiid back, and that was more than evident in the 76ers' 107-91 loss to the Rockets on Friday.

Houston was able to hold Philadelphia to its lowest point output since opening night and ended a 28-game, 100-point streak in the process as Embiid missed his eighth straight game with an injury.

What's worse is the 76ers shot a dismal 11.5 percent (3 of 26) from 3-point range.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It wasn't a great night for the visiting squad.

For James Harden, though, it was another ho-hum performance as he scored 31 points while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

EG Assist



/||\_

_/¯ ¯\_



Harden DUNK



\

|| \_

_/¯ ¯\_ pic.twitter.com/7uVR19sfUR

















— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 9, 2019

And while it's not nearly as impressive as his 32-game streak, this was the fifth straight game in which he has scored at least 30 points.

He is averaging 39.2 points in this current stretch and now 36.7 on the season. If that number were to stay the same the rest of the year, it would be the most a player has averaged since Michael Jordan put up 37.1 points per game in the 1986-87 season.

Studs of the Night

Marvin Williams — yes the second-overall pick in the 2005 draft — scored a season-high 30 points including 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range in the Hornets' 112-111 win over the Wizards.

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 38 points but Jonas Valanciunas (27) and Mike Conley (28) combined for 56 in the Grizzlies' 114-104 win over the Jazz.

Story continues

Kawhi Leonard scored an incredibly efficient 31 points on 14-of-20 shooting. He was almost perfect inside the arc going 13 of 15 from 2-point range in the Raptors' 127-104 win over the Pelicans.

Pistons center Andre Drummond tallied his 11th 20-20 game of the year with 20 points and 24 rebounds in a 112-104 win over the Bulls.

Klay Thompson scored 39 points on 13-of-22 shooting including 9 of 11 from 3-point range in Golden State's 122-105 win over the Nuggets. Golden State now has a two-game lead on Denver for first place in the West.

Dud of the Night

Cedi Osman has had good nights with the Cavaliers this year. Friday was not one of them as he went 1-of-9 shooting with five points in a 126-110 loss to the Heat.

Highlight

Magic forward Aaron Gordon's block set up a nice 3-pointer in transition for Terrence Ross at the other end. The Magic dropped the Mavericks 111-106.

G RD N ➜ T-R SS pic.twitter.com/L9zKXjgmEm — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 9, 2019

What's Next

Celtics (40-26) at Lakers (30-35), 8:30 p.m. EST — Don't look now but the Celtics are just one game back of the 76ers for fourth place in the Eastern Conference and two back of the Pacers for third. A win over the Lakers would get them closer to home-court advantage in the playoffs.

MORE: Dirk Nowitzki passes John Stockton for 3rd all time in games played | Kawhi Leonard not interested in joining LeBron James, Lakers, report says



