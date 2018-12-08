NBA wrap: Joel Embiid-less 76ers come from behind to extend Pistons' skid

At first, the Pistons were taking advantage of the Joel Embiid-less 76ers squad at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

Embiid sat out his first game of the season to rest and Philadelphia needed a big performance from Jimmy Butler and company. Thanks to a 28-point fourth quarter, the 76ers were able to come back from a halftime deficit to top the Pistons, 117-111.

Butler finished the night with 38 points, six rebounds and six assists. He made 12 of his 26 field goals and knocked down one 3-pointer. It was his second consecutive game with 38 points.

No other 76er scored more than 20, but Ben Simmons was close with a double-double. He had 18 points and 13 boards. JJ Redick and Mike Muscala also finished with 18 points apiece.

For Detroit, 41 points in the second quarter gave the Pistons a 68-56 advantage at the half. But, after the break, the 76ers outscored them each quarter with the help of a solid defense that ended with 12 steals, 11 blocks and 17 forced turnovers.

Blake Griffin worked to end the team's losing skid, and had 28 points and 11 rebounds. But, he didn't receive much help — other than 19 points from Andre Drummond and 12 off the bench from Langston Galloway.

The Pistons fell to 13-10, while the 76ers picked up their 18th win.

Studs of the Night

The Hornets ended the first-place Nuggets seven-game win streak behind a game-high performance 21 points from Kemba Walker. But, Tony Parker was a big help as he came off the bench and finished with a solid 19 points, four rebounds, and two assists to get Charlotte a 113-107 win.

Russell Westbrook recorded his fifth triple-double of the season behind 24 points, 17 boards and 13 assists. But, that wasn't enough to overcome the Bulls, who went on to win 114-112.

Speaking of Chicago, rookie Wendell Carter, Jr. may have had just six points, but anyone who denies Westbrook like this is certainly a stud.

The Nets outlasted the Raptors in overtime and were led by third-year point guard D'Angelo Russell. He finished with 29 points and was plus-11 on the night.

Duds of the Night

The Magic didn't see much from Jonathon Simmons. He had yet another low-scoring performance, and finished the night with just two points in 22 minutes on the court for a minus-13.

New Orleans just needed a little bit more help if it wanted to beat Memphis. But one starter wasn't able to provide it. Tim Frazier was the only Pelicans starter who didn't score in double digits. He had just seven points in the team's 107-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Highlights

Talk about teamwork. LeBron James finds JaVale McGee for this beauty in a 133-120 loss to the Spurs.

What can't Kawhi Leonard do? In this play, he did it all.

What's Next?

Lakers (15-10) at Grizzlies (15-9), 8 p.m. ET — The Lakers and the Grizzlies are sitting near the top of the Western Conference standings. But, with each team playing consecutive days, Saturday's contest will show which can overcome the fatigue to try and catch up with the conference leaders. So, who will get the edge at FedEx Forum? It could be the streaking Grizzlies, who have won three of their last four games after a skid. Or, it could be the Lakers, who fell to the Spurs in their second straight matchup with San Antonio on Friday.



