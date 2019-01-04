NBA wrap: James Harden's fifth straight 40-point game helps Rockets top Warriors in overtime

James Harden might have won the MVP on Thursday.

OK, he probably didn't. But he did absolutely save the Rockets in a 135-134 overtime win over the Warriors at Oracle Arena.

Harden posted his fifth straight 40-point game, while tallying a triple-double, and hit a game-winning 3-pointer with just a second left on the clock in overtime.

Houston also overcame a 20-point second-half deficit to come away with the victory. Harden finished with 44 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.

Harden also got help from Clint Capela, who tallied his third 20-20 game of the season with 29 points and 21 rebounds.

Houston has now won six games in a row and 11 of its last 12.

Studs of the Night

DeMar DeRozan recorded the first triple-double of his career with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the Spurs' 125-107 win over the Raptors. It was Kawhi Leonard's first game back in San Antonio since he was traded.

Jamal Murray (36) and Nikola Jokic (26) combined for 62 points in a 117-113 win over the Kings. Jokic finished with his 19th double-double of the season as he added 13 rebounds and six assists.

Dud of the Night

Raptors guard Danny Green went 0 for 7 from the field and 0 of 6 from 3-point range in the Raptors' loss to the Spurs.

Kings guard Iman Shumpert also went 0 for 7 from the field in a loss. This one to the Nuggets.

Highlight

Spurs forward Rudy Gay threw one down in transition.

De'Aaron Fox might not be human.

What's Next

Thunder (24-13) at Trail Blazers (22-16) 10:30 p.m. ET — Two of the best teams in the West face off on Friday. Both teams come in having won three of their last four games and both come in healthy. That's a good recipe for a good midseason basketball game.