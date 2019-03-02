NBA wrap: Bucks clinch first playoff spot of season in win over Lakers

The Bucks locked up the first playoff spot of the year Friday in their 131-120 win over the Lakers.

Eric Bledsoe, who reportedly agreed to a four-year extension worth $70 million earlier in the day, led the way with 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The Milwaukee Bucks can clinch a playoff position today with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/NClUmLp8Xy — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 1, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't have his best night as he scored just 16 points, but he did throw down one poster to make his night a bit better.

LeBron James scored 31 points and threw down a good dunk of his own.

Story continues

The Bucks are now 48-14 and 2 1/2 games ahead of the Raptors for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Lakers are 30-32 and failed to capitalize on a Kings loss and remain a game behind Sacramento for ninth place in the West.

Studs of the Night

Trae Young scored a Hawks' franchise-rookie record 49 points while adding 16 assists in a quadruple-overtime 168-161 loss to the Bulls. Zach LaVine scored 47 while adding nine rebounds and nine assists for Chicago.

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 38 points in a 119-117 win over the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum scored 35 in the loss for Portland.

Dud of the Night

Trevor Ariza scored six points on 2-of-10 shooting in the Wizards' 107-96 loss to the Celtics.

Highlight

Devin Booker threw one down on Anthony Davis. The Pelicans dropped the Suns though 130-116.

BOOKER POSTER ON AD!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iDcXeXWIQy — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 2, 2019

What's Next

Warriors (43-19) at 76ers (40-22), 8:30 p.m. EST — The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid, but they will be at home where they dominate (24-8). The Warriors are in the middle of a bad spell dropping three of their last four games and four of their last six, but this is the type of matchup that will bring out the best in Golden State.

MORE: Hawks, Bulls combine for 3rd-most points in NBA history



