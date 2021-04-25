Who are the top 5 most important Lakers? Owner Jeanie Buss draws heat for her answer

Yahoo Sports Staff
·3 min read

Jeanie Buss is drawing the ire of fans with her list of the five most important Los Angeles Lakers of all time. It was a question the Lakers' owner wasn't going to win no matter what given the team's embarrassment of riches over the years, but that didn't stop the heat

Buss appeared on this week's episode of the "All the Smoke" podcast with co-hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, who asked her for the list. 

Buss lists 5 most important Lakers 

It wasn't an easy ask for Buss and she asked for clarification of "important" when determining her list. She started with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. 

“You have to start with Kareem and Kobe and LeBron,” Buss said, via the Los Angeles Times. 

On a prompt from Magic Johnson, who she credited at another point in the show with helping her make the necessary changes to get the 17th title.

“Magic. Yes of course, Magic. Magic might be No. 1," she said. 

She struggled with the final entrant and landed on Phil Jackson, asking if he counted since he coached. Jackson and Buss were also once engaged, calling it quits in 2016. 

The two-hour podcast went up Thursday and doesn't include the top-five rundown in its chapter listings. It began spreading on social media when Lakers Daily put it out Friday night. 

The site labeled it "most important players," which sparked extra ire about the Jackson inclusion.

Buss' list crushed for excluding Jerry West, Shaq

Notably missing from that list are Jerry West, Shaquille O'Neal and Elgin Baylor. But it was West that incited Twitter since he spent his entire career with the Lakers and performed at both the player and front office level. 

The 14-time all-star is also the model for the NBA logo. During a nearly two-decade span as an executive, the Lakers added four of their 17 NBA championships.  

He recruited O'Neal, another omission. The center joined the Lakers before the 1996 season, winning three consecutive championships from 2000-2002. He's synonymous with the organization. 

Who was excluded was all the more noticeable because of who was included. Fans on Twitter took issue with Jackson on the list, mentioning that his relationship with West was rocky. 

Some questioned how LeBron James could be on it since he's in year three with the Lakers. But James brought Buss her first NBA championship as an owner, so understandably he'd be included by the executive. 

For statistical reference, the top five respectively in minutes played is Bryant, Abdul-Jabbar, West, Elgin Baylor and Johnson. In points scored it's Bryant, West, Abdul-Jabbar, Baylor and Johnson. And in value over replacement player, the list is Bryant, Johson, Abdul-Jabbar, O'Neal and James Worthy. 

Buss also disclosed there is a nine-part docuseries about the Lakers in the works. It begins when Jerry Buss purchased the team in 1979. The series is different from the HBO scripted series that Buss said the Lakers are not involved in. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • Weidman stretchered off after suffering gruesome leg injury at UFC 261

    The UFC 261 main card opened with back-to-back finishes, but they weren’t the kind that anyone feels good about.

  • 48-year-old Fred Brathwaite called into emergency action for AHL team

    48-year-old Fred Brathwaite, who made 254 NHL appearances and last played in 2012, was called up on an emergency basis by the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.

  • Canadian Brooke Henderson wins LA Open for 10th LPGA Tour title

    Canada's Brooke Henderson rallied to win the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open on Saturday for her 10th LPGA Tour title.

  • Joe Thornton begins heated new rivalry with Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers

    Tensions between Maple Leafs veteran Joe Thornton and Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers ran high throughout Saturday's contest.

  • Blackhawks announce 3-year extension with Riley Stillman

    The 23-year-old Stillman was acquired in a multiplayer trade with Florida on April 8.

  • Jeanie Buss catches heat for list of top 5 most important Lakers

    Jeanie Buss listed her top five Lakers and caused some commotion with her picks.

  • UFC 261's packed house showed us what we badly missed

    It was clear from the opening moments how much a packed building with loud, enthusiastic fans means to a fight card.

  • QMJHL only junior hockey league still going ahead with playoffs

    The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is now the only major junior league in the country that is still trying to complete its playoffs for this season.

  • Rob Gronkowski sets world record with crazy helicopter catch

    Gronk had one thing he wanted to do before serving as honorary coach for his alma mater's spring game: set a world record.

  • Magic coach Steve Clifford tests positive for COVID-19, says he's asymptomatic

    Clifford has tested positive twice and negative twice in the last two days.

  • Soccer leagues across England announce social media boycott over racist abuse of players

    Soccer leagues want Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to be more active in stopping online abuse.

  • Kyrie Irving opens up about observing Ramadan while playing

    Irving says fasting for Ramadan while playing is an 'adjustment.'

  • 2021 NFL draft: BYU's Zach Wilson has Patrick Mahomes moments but isn't that good yet

    We roll along with our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with No. 8 overall.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    A battle between two London rivals, and two Serie A powers fighting for European qualification highlight this week's slate.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Penn State's Micah Parsons is inexperienced but carries elite potential

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft rolls along with No. 7 — the Nittany Lions' elite specimen who could use some refinement in his game.

  • MRI on Brewers star Christian Yelich shows no major issues

    CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers are moving along with their plan for Christian Yelich after an MRI on the slugger's strained lower back showed no major issues. Yelich hasn’t played since April 11. He was eligible to come off the injured list this weekend, but the 2018 NL MVP was sent back to Milwaukee because manager Craig Counsell said the outfielder had hit a “plateau” in his recovery. “We basically just ruled out anything significant structurally that would show up on the MRI,” Counsell said before Sunday's series finale against the Cubs. “We still need to make progress to get him back on the field and so from that perspective not much has changed. But we’ll keep moving forward and see what some activity tomorrow at the field brings.” Milwaukee placed Yelich on the injured list April 17, with the move retroactive to April 14. He is batting .333 (10 for 30) in nine games this season. The Brewers also are without centre fielder Lorenzo Cain, who went on the IL on April 14 with a quadriceps strain. The 35-year-old Cain worked out on the field Saturday, and Counsell said it went well. “We’re not there yet, but I think it was a stepping stone yesterday, back on the field,” Counsell said. “Whenever the players get on the field, it’s a good sign to me. It means that the training room is starting to kind of step aside and we’re starting to get into more baseball stuff. That’s where we’re at with Lorenzo. Now there’ll be a progression of running and baseball stuff out on the field that we have to go through.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Madrid Open due to illness

    Canada's Bianca Andreescu will remain on the sidelines a little longer as the star confirmed on Sunday that she won't be participating in the upcoming Madrid Open due to an illness. "I'm very sorry that I have to withdraw from Madrid, I was really looking forward to playing in Madrid," Andreescu said in a statement posted by the tournament's official Twitter account. The Mississauga, Ont., native had been rehabbing an injured foot after sustaining the injury playing against Ash Barty in the final of the Miami Open on April 3. WATCH | Andreescu retires from Miami Open final with injury: Andreescu said the injury wasn't serious, but it did keep her from competing in the Billie Jean Cup on April 16-17. Miami was Andreescu's third tournament of 2021 after a 16-month layoff that started after she suffered a knee injury at the 2019 WTA Finals. WATCH | Answers to key questions surrounding the Tokyo Olympics:

  • J.D. Davis' two-run home run

    J.D. Davis opens the scoring for the Mets in the bottom of the 1st inning with a two-run homer to center field

  • Austin Hays' first homer of 2021

    Austin Hays gives the Orioles a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd, as he drives his first homer of 2021 into the bullpen in left-center