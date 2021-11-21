Report: Warriors' Klay Thompson cleared for full practices, on path to return before Christmas

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is cleared to be a full participant in practices, The Athletic reported on Sunday. The progress means the star is on track for a return the week before Christmas.

Thompson will reportedly join team scrimmages with players lower on the depth chart during the team's stretch of off days on Monday and Tuesday. It will be his first game-like action against current NBA players since he suffered a torn ACL in June of 2019. While rehabbing, he suffered a torn Achilles in November 2020. As of Sunday, it's been 892 days since the three-time NBA champion has appeared in a game.

The Warriors are back home on Dec. 20 and Dec. 23, potential debut dates for Thompson. They play the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day and return home for a Dec. 28 game.

