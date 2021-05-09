NBA: Warriors hit franchise record 27 3-pointers, 76ers move closer to top spot in East

The Associated Press
·4 min read
Indianapolis: Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson's NBA record for triple-doubles with 181, finishing with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, and made two free throws with a second left to give Washington a 133-132 overtime victory over Indiana on Saturday night.

Westbrook also blocked the Pacers' final shot. He has 35 triple-doubles this season and is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time.

Bradley Beal scored 50 points to help the Wizards move into the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Indiana.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists, and Caris LeVert had 35 points and 14 rebounds.

WARRIORS 136, THUNDER 97

San Francisco: Stephen Curry scored 49 points in 29 minutes and matched his season best with 11 3-pointers and Golden State beat Oklahoma City.

Curry shot 14 of 26 overall and 11 of 21 beyond the arc while fans serenaded him with chants of "MVP! MVP!" as they have ever since being allowed back in Chase Center. He made five 3s in the first quarter, one in the second and five more in the third before sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

Golden State remained a half-game ahead of Memphis for eighth place in the West.

Svi Mykhailiuk scored 17 points and Luguentz Dort added 16 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have lost six straight and 20 of 21.

JAZZ 124. ROCKETS 116

Salt Lake City: Georges Niang tied a career high with 24 points and NBA-leading Utah beat short-handed Houston to reach 50 victories.

Jordan Clarkson scored 21 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 " his seventh straight 20-point performance " for the Jazz.

The Jazz finished 5-0 on their homestand despite missing All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley again.

The Rockets have lost five straight and 20 of their past 23 games. Khyri Thomas and KJ Martin each had career highs of 27 for Houston.

76ERS 118, PISTONS 104

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid scored 29 points, Tyrese Maxey added 22 and Philadelphia beat Detroit for its eighth straight victory.

The 76ers moved closer to clinching the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Tobias Harris added 18 points for Philadelphia, which played without All-Star Ben Simmons (back) and starting guard Seth Curry (hip).

Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant each scored 14 points for Detroit.

NETS 125, NUGGETS 119

Denver: Kevin Durant scored 33 points, including five free throws over the last 21 seconds, and Kyrie Irving added 31 as Brooklyn Nets snapped a four-game skid by storming back to beat short-handed Denver.

The Nets moved a half-game in front of Milwaukee for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn remained three games behind East-leading Philadelphia.

After trailing by as many as 21 points in the first half, the Nets took the lead for good at 111-110 on a 3-pointer by Joe Harris with 6:12 remaining. It was their first lead since 35 seconds into the game.

Nikola Jokic had 29 points for Denver, and Michael Porter Jr. added 28.

TRAIL BLAZERS 124, SPURS 102

Portland: Damian Lillard scored 30 points and Portland beat San Antonio to move closer to an outright playoff spot.

The Trail Blazers have won seven of eight to move within a half-game of fifth-place Dallas in the West. The top six teams avoid the NBA's new play-in tournament. San Antonio has lost six of seven but is 10th in the West, two games ahead of New Orleans for the final play-in spot.

DeMar DeRozan had 20 points for the Spurs.

GRIZZLIES 109, RAPTORS 99

Tampa: Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 21 rebounds, De'Anthony Melton hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Memphis beat Toronto to move closer to a play-in spot.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points for the Grizzlies, and Ja Morant added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. had 18 points each for the Raptors. They have lost seven of eight.

  • Kessel's OT goal leads Coyotes past Sharks 5-4

    SAN JOSE, Calif. — Phil Kessel scored his 10th goal of the season against San Jose 2:30 into overtime and the Arizona Coyotes ended their regular season with a 5-4 win over the Sharks on Saturday night. Conor Garland had given Arizona the lead with 3:53 left before Alexander Barabanov answered for the Sharks with 48.1 seconds remaining in regulation. That set the stage for Kessel to end his season with another goal against the Sharks for his 20th overall this season. Christian Dvorak scored twice and Jan Jenik also scored for the Coyotes, who won just five of their final 17 regular season games to miss the post-season. Adin Hill made 44 saves. Rudolfs Balcers, Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who have lost 13 of 16 games heading into their regular season finale. Alexei Melnichuk made 27 saves in his first career NHL start and took the loss. Dvorak scored twice in the first period, converting during 4-on-4 play and on the power play but the Sharks answered both times with goals from Balcers and Labanc. Meier gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead in the second with a strong power move to the net, but Jenik tied it with a bad angle shot later in the period. Jenik has scored twice in two games since being called up to the NHL, joining Christian Fischer as the only players in franchise history to score in each of their first two career games. KESSEL'S MILESTONE Kessel became the fifth player to reach 900 consecutive games one night after reaching the 900-point mark with his ninth goal of the season against San Jose. San Jose's Patrick Marleau played in his 909th consecutive game, making this the first time two players with a streak of at least 900 games played each other. Doug Jarvis holds the NHL record at 964 consecutive games played. Keith Yandle is the active leader at 921 games. Kessel joins Leon Draisaitl (this season against Ottawa) and Jonathan Cheechoo (2005-06 against Anaheim) as the only players with at least 10 goals vs. one team in a season since the start of the 1993-94 season. He finished the season with 10 goals and three assists against the Sharks. SEASON DEBUT Defenceman Aaron Ness played his first game at any level this season for Arizona. The 30-year-old spent the season on the taxi squad, waiting for an opportunity to play. It came in the final game and coach Rich Tocchet made him an alternate captain. UP NEXT Coyotes: Head into the off-season after missing the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons. Sharks: Host Vegas in season finale on Wednesday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • Reilly Smith's first career hat trick lifts Vegas to 4-1 win

    LAS VEGAS — Reilly Smith got his first career hat trick, Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday night. Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Golden Knights, who moved into a tie with the Carolina Hurricanes for the most points (80) in the NHL. Vegas extended its home winning streak to a season-high seven games. The Golden Knights meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday in a matchup of the West Division’s top two teams, with the division title still up for grabs. Fleury, fresh off a victory that gave sole possession of third place on the career wins list, has won eight straight games — none of which he has allowed more than two goals in. Colton Parayko scored St. Louis’ lone goal. Rookie Ville Husso, making just his 16th career start and third against the Golden Knights, made 25 saves. For the second straight night against the Blues, it was Smith opening the scoring with a close-range shot at the doorstep to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Shortly thereafter, former Blue Alex Pietrangelo picked off a pass and led a rush into the offensive zone, then delayed just long enough before feeding a gem to Stephenson for a one-timer past St. Louis’ rookie netminder. The Blues struggled to find any sort of offensive rhythm, as they didn’t get their first shot on goal until 16 minutes in and were outshot 10-3 in the first period. The three shots on goal tied for the fewest allowed by the Golden Knights in one period this season. Nothing changed in the second as the Blues managed just four shots. Fortunately for them, their final attempt came when Parayko stripped Shea Theodore with a nifty stick lift behind the net and beat Fleury with a backhand past his blocker to breathe life into St. Louis just before the end of the period. Smith got his second goal of the game on a power play in the third period, when he chipped home his own rebound, and notched his third with an empty netter with 48 seconds left in the game. UP NEXT St. Louis: Visits Los Angeles on Monday night. Vegas: Hosts Colorado on Monday night. — More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press

