Report: NBA veteran Jason Terry accepts assistant coaching job at alma mater Arizona

Jason Terry played in the NBA for 19 years. He's now headed back to college. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Jason Terry is headed back to Arizona, during one of the more turbulent times in program history.

The 19-year NBA veteran has accepted an assistant coaching job with his alma mater at Arizona, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Terry had previously been working as the assistant general manager for the Texas Legends, the G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.

19-year NBA veteran and former Wildcat Jason Terry has accepted assistant coaching job at Arizona, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Terry departs Mavs, where he's been assistant GM of Texas Legends. Announcement expected Thursday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 28, 2020

In Arizona, Terry will be joining a program still awaiting NCAA sanctions after the FBI investigation that put the future of head coach Sean Miller in doubt and forced him to fire an assistant coach. Miller remains in the top job in Tuscon, but the NCAA is still investigating the allegations against his program.

Terry was an All-American and Pac-10 Player of the Year during his time at Arizona, winning the program’s only NCAA tournament in 1997 under Lute Olson.

The 42-year-old would go onto a lengthy career in the NBA, starting with the Atlanta Hawks selecting him 10th overall in the 1999 NBA draft. Terry won his lone NBA championship with the Mavericks in 2011 and the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2009.

