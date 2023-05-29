What NBA Twitter was saying after Celtics went down 0-3: ‘Jokic brothers in Miami will be absolute chaos’
The Boston Celtics have become just the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after trailing a playoff series 3-0.
Boston has a chance to make history tonight with a win at home against the Miami Heat.
NBA Twitter had a lot of reactions after the Celtics beat the Heat at the buzzer in Game 6, and even more when they went down 0-3 and were on the brink of elimination.
Heat nuggets NBA Finals? What is this my damn microwave!! 🤣🤣🤣
— dave (@davecantread) May 22, 2023
Dawg who made this Jaylen Brown graphic 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/tWiOZlIawd
— I 😵💫‼️ (@Ibra_Goat) May 22, 2023
Jimmy Butler calls a timeout for the Celtics. 😂😂😂
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 22, 2023
Heat in regular season vs Heat in playoffs pic.twitter.com/EqusEv299Z
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 22, 2023
Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin are both averaging more PPG than Jaylen Brown in the 2023 ECF.
— 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) May 22, 2023
jimmy butler is the ultimate troll 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bEXpHZQKNG
— michael doleac (@3MWD__) May 22, 2023
A $12.5K FUTURE ON A HEAT – NUGGETS FINALS 😱
BRUH.
(IG: notorious_zig/@fdsportsbook) pic.twitter.com/rkQInCjAqF
— br_betting (@br_betting) May 22, 2023
The Celtics really quit last night I’m still not over it
— Zay✨ (@ZAYYYTHEGOAT) May 22, 2023
This is going to sound insane but I really think either the Lakers or Celtics are going to come back from 0-3 and I think I the Celtics have a better chance to do it. This series isn’t over
— Hank Lockwood (@hen_ease) May 22, 2023
Also, #Celtics haven’t lost 4 in a row ALL YEAR. no time to start now.
— Bri Marie D (@BriMarieD) May 22, 2023
I’d rather it go to 7 and we lose than lose like this. Where is the heart ?!? Where is the fight ?! #Celtics need to find it asap. Take pride in your work, your job, your team, your fans and FIGHT.
— Bri Marie D (@BriMarieD) May 22, 2023
Celtics championship bettors rn 💀 pic.twitter.com/qAI6WigUX2
— Bitcoin Bay (@BitcoinBay_com) May 22, 2023
Celtics in 7, you’re either with us or against us. 🤷🏽♂️
— . (@b_easybyke) May 22, 2023
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown last night pic.twitter.com/6Bue8oLinh
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 22, 2023
The energy is about to shift
Celtics in 7
— Green Machine (@Greenmachine17_) May 22, 2023
This Miami Heat team deserves a documentary.
Starting all the way back from this moment: pic.twitter.com/9Rv095q14W
— Adam Borai (@AdamNBorai) May 22, 2023
Jimmy Butler once again trolling the C's on IG 😭 pic.twitter.com/GBJWm3r3FU
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2023
Kill the undrafted player talk w/ the Heat like they‘re a bunch of nobodies! Those are the biggest dogs with the most adversity faced than everybody in that mf 💯.. good morning, I’m on one…
— Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) May 22, 2023
I'm going to reassert this: if the Heat continue to shoot 52-48-85, no one's beating them.
Period, end-dot. And they only need to keep this up for five more games.
— Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) May 22, 2023
The window to taking the Eastern Conference will be wide open next season.
Celtics : Possibly coaching change/Jaylen Brown asking for a trade
76ers : Harden reunion with Houston/coaching change/Embiid asking for a trade
Raptors : they are mehhhh
Bucks : Lopez/Middleton Free…
— Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) May 22, 2023
New Celtics offense pic.twitter.com/SGTOpvPMiF
— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 21, 2023
Playoff Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/RAIEBhutJn
— Buhownz (@Demar305) May 22, 2023
Exactly 357 days ago, Jimmy Butler said this after losing to Boston in Game 7
On Tuesday, Miami can complete their sweep
It hasn’t been easy, but Jimmy kept his word pic.twitter.com/G6hrcVVIvm
— AB (@aburnshoops) May 22, 2023
To Ime Udoka
From Celtics Nation pic.twitter.com/AtItNvSObr
— Ryan (@18__loading) May 22, 2023
In my 44 years of being associated with the NBA I never thought I’d see a Boston Celtics team, a franchise with 17 Championships, quit. I know Celtics fans all over the world must be disgusted and devastated. The Miami Heat blew them out 128-102 in Game 3.
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 22, 2023
The Boston Celtics are going to make history by being the first team to ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in NBA history 🍀🍀
Feel free to bookmark this tweet… pic.twitter.com/lmYSdthdzU
— CelticsUnite❶❽ (@CelticsUnite18) May 22, 2023
Ladies and gentlemen its official
Miami vs Denver pic.twitter.com/ZCZTg9LhBJ
— 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (@HEATVSREFS) May 21, 2023
An entire series of the Jokic brothers in Miami will be absolute chaos💀pic.twitter.com/60hSnWSrbm
— Aaron Gordon Apologist (@superstackff) May 22, 2023
I’ve been doing this for 28 years and the 2022-23 Miami Heat are the most ridiculous story I’ve covered in that lifetime. They’ve gone from a disinterested, disconnected, disappointing group to the 1995-96 Bulls.
— Ethan J. Skolnick, 5 Reasons Sports (@EthanJSkolnick) May 22, 2023
“I deleted Twitter…Out of sight, out of mind.”
Jayson Tatum states what he had to do when the Playoffs started 🗣️pic.twitter.com/qA3m0L4N4p
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2023
Wait ESPN is giving the Heat a 28% chance to win the series now…….
— 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) May 22, 2023
If the Heat wins 4-0, ESPN would still put that 72% chance on Boston winning the series.
— ᴍɪᴀᴍɪ-ᴡᴀᴅᴇ (@WadeVibes) May 22, 2023
Only two NBA teams who ranked last in points per game during the regular season reached the NBA Finals: 1964 Warriors and 1956 Pistons. The Heat are one win away from joining that group. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/iq2vUhTGba
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 22, 2023
Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are playing some of the best team oriented basketball and we talking about ratings.
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 22, 2023
To be fair, we are getting the brooms out and sweeping in Miami pic.twitter.com/NFG6gWufoV
— Major Passons (@Major_Passons) May 22, 2023
So how we feeling #dubnation now that the Celtics and Lakers are on the verge of being swept? 😂
— Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) May 22, 2023
*Everyone getting ready for a Celtics-Lakers NBA finals
*NBA scriptwriters: pic.twitter.com/cIkZXnVcY8
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 22, 2023
It’s time for the Boston Celtics to make major changes.
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 22, 2023
Who did this to Jimmy Butler 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JaUaWMn6ul
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 22, 2023
Heat fans chanting “Three percent” behind the TNT crew
— James Alexander 👨🏾💻 (@ScriptsByJames) May 22, 2023
It's Heat in four now https://t.co/uWV1JBWvSV
— Miami Heat Beat (We Just Cover The Team) (@miaheatbeat) May 22, 2023