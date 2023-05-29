What NBA Twitter was saying after Celtics went down 0-3: ‘Jokic brothers in Miami will be absolute chaos’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·6 min read

The Boston Celtics have become just the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after trailing a playoff series 3-0.

Boston has a chance to make history tonight with a win at home against the Miami Heat.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

NBA Twitter had a lot of reactions after the Celtics beat the Heat at the buzzer in Game 6, and even more when they went down 0-3 and were on the brink of elimination.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype

Read more

More From