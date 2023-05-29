What NBA Twitter was saying after Celtics went down 0-3: ‘Jokic brothers in Miami will be absolute chaos’

The Boston Celtics have become just the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after trailing a playoff series 3-0.

Boston has a chance to make history tonight with a win at home against the Miami Heat.

NBA Twitter had a lot of reactions after the Celtics beat the Heat at the buzzer in Game 6, and even more when they went down 0-3 and were on the brink of elimination.

Heat nuggets NBA Finals? What is this my damn microwave!! 🤣🤣🤣 — dave (@davecantread) May 22, 2023

Heat in regular season vs Heat in playoffs pic.twitter.com/EqusEv299Z — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 22, 2023

Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin are both averaging more PPG than Jaylen Brown in the 2023 ECF. — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) May 22, 2023

jimmy butler is the ultimate troll 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bEXpHZQKNG — michael doleac (@3MWD__) May 22, 2023

The Celtics really quit last night I’m still not over it — Zay✨ (@ZAYYYTHEGOAT) May 22, 2023

This is going to sound insane but I really think either the Lakers or Celtics are going to come back from 0-3 and I think I the Celtics have a better chance to do it. This series isn’t over — Hank Lockwood (@hen_ease) May 22, 2023

Also, #Celtics haven’t lost 4 in a row ALL YEAR. no time to start now. — Bri Marie D (@BriMarieD) May 22, 2023

I’d rather it go to 7 and we lose than lose like this. Where is the heart ?!? Where is the fight ?! #Celtics need to find it asap. Take pride in your work, your job, your team, your fans and FIGHT. — Bri Marie D (@BriMarieD) May 22, 2023

Celtics championship bettors rn 💀 pic.twitter.com/qAI6WigUX2 — Bitcoin Bay (@BitcoinBay_com) May 22, 2023

Celtics in 7, you’re either with us or against us. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — . (@b_easybyke) May 22, 2023

The energy is about to shift Celtics in 7 — Green Machine (@Greenmachine17_) May 22, 2023

This Miami Heat team deserves a documentary. Starting all the way back from this moment: pic.twitter.com/9Rv095q14W — Adam Borai (@AdamNBorai) May 22, 2023

Jimmy Butler once again trolling the C's on IG 😭 pic.twitter.com/GBJWm3r3FU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2023

Kill the undrafted player talk w/ the Heat like they‘re a bunch of nobodies! Those are the biggest dogs with the most adversity faced than everybody in that mf 💯.. good morning, I’m on one… — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) May 22, 2023

I'm going to reassert this: if the Heat continue to shoot 52-48-85, no one's beating them. Period, end-dot. And they only need to keep this up for five more games. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) May 22, 2023

The window to taking the Eastern Conference will be wide open next season. Celtics : Possibly coaching change/Jaylen Brown asking for a trade 76ers : Harden reunion with Houston/coaching change/Embiid asking for a trade Raptors : they are mehhhh Bucks : Lopez/Middleton Free… — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) May 22, 2023

New Celtics offense pic.twitter.com/SGTOpvPMiF — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 21, 2023

Exactly 357 days ago, Jimmy Butler said this after losing to Boston in Game 7 On Tuesday, Miami can complete their sweep It hasn’t been easy, but Jimmy kept his word pic.twitter.com/G6hrcVVIvm — AB (@aburnshoops) May 22, 2023

To Ime Udoka

From Celtics Nation pic.twitter.com/AtItNvSObr — Ryan (@18__loading) May 22, 2023

In my 44 years of being associated with the NBA I never thought I’d see a Boston Celtics team, a franchise with 17 Championships, quit. I know Celtics fans all over the world must be disgusted and devastated. The Miami Heat blew them out 128-102 in Game 3. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 22, 2023

The Boston Celtics are going to make history by being the first team to ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in NBA history 🍀🍀 Feel free to bookmark this tweet… pic.twitter.com/lmYSdthdzU — CelticsUnite❶❽ (@CelticsUnite18) May 22, 2023

Ladies and gentlemen its official

Miami vs Denver pic.twitter.com/ZCZTg9LhBJ — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (@HEATVSREFS) May 21, 2023

An entire series of the Jokic brothers in Miami will be absolute chaos💀pic.twitter.com/60hSnWSrbm — Aaron Gordon Apologist (@superstackff) May 22, 2023

I’ve been doing this for 28 years and the 2022-23 Miami Heat are the most ridiculous story I’ve covered in that lifetime. They’ve gone from a disinterested, disconnected, disappointing group to the 1995-96 Bulls. — Ethan J. Skolnick, 5 Reasons Sports (@EthanJSkolnick) May 22, 2023

“I deleted Twitter…Out of sight, out of mind.” Jayson Tatum states what he had to do when the Playoffs started 🗣️pic.twitter.com/qA3m0L4N4p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2023

Wait ESPN is giving the Heat a 28% chance to win the series now……. — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) May 22, 2023

If the Heat wins 4-0, ESPN would still put that 72% chance on Boston winning the series. — ᴍɪᴀᴍɪ-ᴡᴀᴅᴇ (@WadeVibes) May 22, 2023

Only two NBA teams who ranked last in points per game during the regular season reached the NBA Finals: 1964 Warriors and 1956 Pistons. The Heat are one win away from joining that group. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/iq2vUhTGba — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 22, 2023

Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are playing some of the best team oriented basketball and we talking about ratings. — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 22, 2023

To be fair, we are getting the brooms out and sweeping in Miami pic.twitter.com/NFG6gWufoV — Major Passons (@Major_Passons) May 22, 2023

So how we feeling #dubnation now that the Celtics and Lakers are on the verge of being swept? 😂 — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) May 22, 2023

*Everyone getting ready for a Celtics-Lakers NBA finals *NBA scriptwriters: pic.twitter.com/cIkZXnVcY8 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 22, 2023

It’s time for the Boston Celtics to make major changes. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 22, 2023

Who did this to Jimmy Butler 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JaUaWMn6ul — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 22, 2023

Heat fans chanting “Three percent” behind the TNT crew — James Alexander 👨🏾‍💻 (@ScriptsByJames) May 22, 2023

It's Heat in four now https://t.co/uWV1JBWvSV — Miami Heat Beat (We Just Cover The Team) (@miaheatbeat) May 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype