NBA Twitter reacts to wild overtime Jazz-Pistons game: ‘Game of the year’

The Utah Jazz and the Detroit Pistons played one of the best games of the season in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

Utah won 154-148 in a wild overtime thriller with some great performances and incredible scoring.

NBA Twitter was talking about the Pistons, yet again, after that crazy game in Utah.

WILD ENDING TO REGULATION IN PISTONS-JAZZ 😱 ALEC BURKS SENDS IT TO OVERTIME‼️ pic.twitter.com/CFjp4N59HA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2024

Everybody was hooping in Pistons-Jazz 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IFx6ZLnlJY — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 4, 2024

Final score: 154 — Jazz

148 — Pistons Jazz tie a franchise record for the most points in a game. pic.twitter.com/mVKKTBlKkB — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 4, 2024

this is over. The Jazz defeat the Pistons 154-148 in an overtime chaos grenade….Utah gets 36 from Clarkson, 31 from Markkanen and 25 from Sexton. They survive Bogey and AB. Utah moves to 16-19. The Jazz have won 9 of 12. Now comes the four hardest games of the season — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) January 4, 2024

Pistons! Jazz! Let's get crazy!!! — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) January 4, 2024

Pistons vs. Jazz no defense game pic.twitter.com/romv00SCbO — Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon (@TrillBroDude) January 4, 2024

Pistons duo tonight: Cade — Bojan —

31 PTS 36 PTS

5 REB 7 REB

12 AST 5 AST

3 3P 8 3P Not enough to beat the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/rjfnJqfzHL — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 4, 2024

THIS PISTONS JAZZ GAME IS UNREAAAAAL THAT 4TH QUARTER ENDING OMG!!!!!!!! — Ninja (@Ninja) January 4, 2024

Yooo this Jazz Pistons game just got me out of my seat!! Let’s goo, this game is ELECTRIC 🔥🔥 — Penguin (@__LordPenguin) January 4, 2024

This Jazz/ Pistons game is the GAME OF THE YEAR — Joke 🃏 (@Jokeeee_) January 4, 2024

Pistons-Jazz could be game of the year and I’m not even kidding lol — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 4, 2024

Omfg this pistons jazz game — Tommy (@tommyob95) January 4, 2024

Pistons/Jazz game 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) January 4, 2024

OH MY GOD THIS PISTONS/JAZZ GAME IS INSANE — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) January 4, 2024

absolutely insane hoops happening in the Pistons Jazz game right now — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) January 4, 2024

Magic-Kings & Pistons-Jazz… you have rocked my world — 🤺 (@philfanacc) January 4, 2024

I’m convinced pistons are suffering due to GM/coach/owner dispute. — Rich (@RichardPrince_) January 4, 2024

So when can the Pistons front office evaluate this team again? — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) January 4, 2024

The Pistons have not won in a year pic.twitter.com/H9XwDy5Zmq — Real Sports (@realapp_) January 4, 2024

The Detroit Pistons lose again 🫡 pic.twitter.com/8SM0t6GDeb — Kofie.bsky.social (@Kofie) January 4, 2024

Fun game, but… 31 points & 12 assists from Cade.

36 points from Bojan.

27 points from Burks.

17 points & 10 boards from JD.

Pistons shoot 54% FG & make 19 threes at 48%.

… and they still lose. If Detroit aren't 3-31 you leave with some confidence, hard to feel good now. — Jack Kelly (@jack_kelly_313) January 4, 2024

Pistons let the Jazz put up 151 points in a game pic.twitter.com/q3EH7N1T1e — Smiley (@weluvusmiley) January 4, 2024

Pistons fans right now…pic.twitter.com/PlMvSGMCm9 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 4, 2024

The Pistons played no defense tonight. Not a single little bit. They’ve scored 144 points and they’re still gonna lose, — Mike Payton (@AtoZ_Payton) January 4, 2024

This HAS to be one of the the worst defensive teams in history — PistonsMuse (@PistonsMuse) January 4, 2024

