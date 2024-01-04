Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to wild overtime Jazz-Pistons game: ‘Game of the year’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·3 min read

The Utah Jazz and the Detroit Pistons played one of the best games of the season in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

Utah won 154-148 in a wild overtime thriller with some great performances and incredible scoring.

NBA Twitter was talking about the Pistons, yet again, after that crazy game in Utah.

