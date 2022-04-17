NBA Twitter reacts to wild Nets-Celtics Game 1: ‘That felt like the damn Finals’

After an incredible game in Boston, the Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-115 with Jayson Tatum’s game-winning buzzer-beater layup.

Kyrie Irving went off for 39 points against his former team and had some back-and-forth with the Celtics fans, but ultimately, the Nets fell to Boston.

NBA Twitter went wild during Game 1 of what seems to be a spectacular first-round series.

TATUM CALLED GAME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/8slEipnVp2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 17, 2022

Jayson Tatum's buzzer-beater was the first of his career and the first playoff buzzer-beater for the Celtics since Paul Pierce in 2010 vs the Heat. pic.twitter.com/hglPAUvxL6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 17, 2022

I can’t get over Marcus Smart having the restraint to not shoot with 3.5 left. Patient play to pump fake, drawing two defenders. Jayson Tatum had the spin finish also great awareness to have such an timely cut to give Smart a target. Beautiful basketball. pic.twitter.com/TOufyXjMc7 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 17, 2022

Kyrie and KD watching Tatum game winner pic.twitter.com/IKQfUj2PGB — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 17, 2022

Game 1 of the Brooklyn vs. Boston series was so exciting I can only imagine what the next 6 games will look like! The game came down to a layup by Jayson Tatum who finished with 31 points. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 17, 2022

"UNBELIEVABLE!" The Inside crew reacts to Jayson Tatum's clutch game-winner in Boston. pic.twitter.com/vsHp3yLl4e — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 17, 2022

I think Boston should keep Tatum and Brown … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 17, 2022

kyrie doing all of this without any food or water in his system is something i cannot even begin to comprehend — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 17, 2022

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. Nets waste an all-time 4th quarter by Kyrie, giving up TWO late no-defense LAYUPS to lose it by one at the buzzer. They lived by Kyrie's offense, died by his (lack of) defense. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 17, 2022

That was the first game-winning buzzer beater in the playoffs at home in Celtics history. This was the 358th home game in Celtics playoff history. For a storied franchise that’s seen almost everything you can imagine, that was a first. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) April 17, 2022

And there’s the difference in the Celtics team. Last year Marcus Smart would’ve taken that shot. Ime got him to buy in and be the Marcus smart everyone loved out of Ok State. BEAUTIFUL! Looking like a true PG again! That’s what made Him special! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 17, 2022

eajsfhsdkfjldsfjosd;fjqegr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 17, 2022

Celtics earned that W!!! That game felt like the damn NBA Finals. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 17, 2022

Young God-rie is so damn good at basketball man!!! INSANE SKILL!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 17, 2022

Potentially 6 more games of this…? Epic — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 17, 2022

In a series that could very easily go 7, losing a game like that is an absolute killer. Nets played well. Kyrie Irving played brilliantly. Kevin Durant needs to be better. — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) April 17, 2022

Worst half of basketball I think I’ve watched Kevin Durant play — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) April 17, 2022

Nash isn’t concerned about KD’s struggles in Game 1. “Kevin’s Kevin Durant for a reason. He figures things out on his own very, very well.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 17, 2022

KD getting carried by a man on 0 calories pic.twitter.com/fZK2GVAC7i — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 17, 2022

1

1