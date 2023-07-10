NBA Twitter reacts to Victor Wembanyama’s second Summer League game: ‘And you called him a bust…’

After struggling in his NBA Summer League debut on Friday, Victor Wembanyama played his second game on Sunday night.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted live to his performance.

Wemby Losing a jump ball is insane man — 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) July 10, 2023

Wemby getting locked up by Jabari Walker LMAO — ⛈️ (@ClassyDameFan) July 10, 2023

boy they are doubling Wemby immediately on catches in a Summer League game — J (@jtakuz) July 10, 2023

Victor Wembanyama and Britney Spears when they bury the hatchet pic.twitter.com/eYbgicViwZ — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 10, 2023

Spurs players when Wemby got a mismatch in the post pic.twitter.com/brO6EjexHz — § (@hejtweeter) July 10, 2023

Every time Wemby hits the floor I actually flatline for .02 seconds — dylan (@dylangonzalez21) July 10, 2023

Wemby rebounded his own miss on the other side of the rim, got the and-1, and flexed on em 🔥😳 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/PqGahsHZYp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 10, 2023

AND ONE WEMBY — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) July 10, 2023

GOOD GOD, WEMBY. — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) July 10, 2023

The Wemby effect pic.twitter.com/TAH4PtbstT — Katy Winge (@katywinge) July 10, 2023

To everyone who called Wemby a bust pic.twitter.com/UVstnC9EQz — 𝙎𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ✞ (@smileysipred) July 10, 2023

Spurs fans when they see Victor Wembanyama hobbling a bit pic.twitter.com/SyX4Wj5BAW — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 10, 2023

Wemby has shown an insane amount of feel with his playmaking. Tons of quick decisions and well above average reads for a big. Yet another thing about him that’s insanely good — Rusty Buckets (@RustyBUCKETS321) July 10, 2023

