NBA Twitter reacts to Victor Wembanyama’s second Summer League game: ‘And you called him a bust…’
After struggling in his NBA Summer League debut on Friday, Victor Wembanyama played his second game on Sunday night.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted live to his performance.
Wemby Losing a jump ball is insane man
— 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) July 10, 2023
Wemby against real hoopers pic.twitter.com/4CwbnIH3Om
— ً (@HardenUTD) July 10, 2023
Wemby getting locked up by Jabari Walker LMAO
— ⛈️ (@ClassyDameFan) July 10, 2023
boy they are doubling Wemby immediately on catches in a Summer League game
— J (@jtakuz) July 10, 2023
Victor Wembanyama and Britney Spears when they bury the hatchet pic.twitter.com/eYbgicViwZ
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 10, 2023
Spurs players when Wemby got a mismatch in the post pic.twitter.com/brO6EjexHz
— § (@hejtweeter) July 10, 2023
Every time Wemby hits the floor I actually flatline for .02 seconds
— dylan (@dylangonzalez21) July 10, 2023
Wemby rebounded his own miss on the other side of the rim, got the and-1, and flexed on em 🔥😳
(via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/PqGahsHZYp
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 10, 2023
AND ONE WEMBY
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) July 10, 2023
GOOD GOD, WEMBY.
— Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) July 10, 2023
The Wemby effect pic.twitter.com/TAH4PtbstT
— Katy Winge (@katywinge) July 10, 2023
To everyone who called Wemby a bust pic.twitter.com/UVstnC9EQz
— 𝙎𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ✞ (@smileysipred) July 10, 2023
Spurs fans when they see Victor Wembanyama hobbling a bit pic.twitter.com/SyX4Wj5BAW
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 10, 2023
Wemby has shown an insane amount of feel with his playmaking. Tons of quick decisions and well above average reads for a big. Yet another thing about him that’s insanely good
— Rusty Buckets (@RustyBUCKETS321) July 10, 2023