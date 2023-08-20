NBA Twitter reacts to Team USA’s tight win against Germany: ‘Anthony Edwards channeling Michael Jordan”

Despite trailing by eight points in the fourth quarter, Team USA defeated Germany 99-91 in the final prep game for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Anthony Edwards went off for 34 points, putting USA on his back.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Americans winning their fifth straight prep game.

Anthony Edwards for Team USA pic.twitter.com/ifGP9YfPCj — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 20, 2023

these Ant performances starting to remind me of a certain someone who put Team USA on their back last Olympics — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 20, 2023

Anthony Edwards looking like he’s going to make the same jump that Derrick Rose did in 2010 after the Team USA World Cup experience. — Micah Adams (@MAdamsStatGuy) August 20, 2023

a lot of people really said Austin Reaves shouldn’t be on Team USA and he only got a roster spot because he plays for the high profile LA Lakers… WHEWW! #UnPlugTheseMicrophones 🔥🔥 — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) August 20, 2023

Austin Reaves played the entire 4th quarter and closed the game for Team USA. Not bad for someone they wasted a roster spot on. — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) August 20, 2023

He just turned 22 and is carrying Team USA with 34 points Omg. — Jaden McDaniels GOAT (@JadenMcDanielsF) August 20, 2023

Anthony Edwards put Team USA on his back vs. Germany 😤 ◽️ 34 points

◽️ 11/20 FG

◽️ 4/7 3PT#NothingElseMatters #WinForAll #WinForUSA pic.twitter.com/vTa14tMkv5 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 20, 2023

True or False: Anthony Edwards will be considered a top 10 player in the NBA after this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/a5iF8uoyJ9 — Guru (@DrGuru_) August 20, 2023

Anthony Edwards and Austin Reaves vs Germany pic.twitter.com/vN05bZqlvQ — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 20, 2023

Anthony Edwards channeling Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/jdIjOTSkeY — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 20, 2023

Anthony Edwards in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/9vjrP4g1V5 — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) August 20, 2023

Anthony Edwards being the best player on the USA FIBA team at 22 is unreal. Just imagine if he liked basketball. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) August 20, 2023

Anthony Edwards’ ceiling is a top _________ player next year. — Wildes (@kevinwildes) August 20, 2023

Anthony Edwards is about to take that leap — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) August 20, 2023

Anthony Edwards is going to be a Top 5 Player. He's That Good — Sean “Spaces” Davis (@Sean_Davi) August 20, 2023

Anthony Edwards is him. — Vikings Central (@VikesCentral) August 20, 2023

Anthony Edwards is on another level. Incredible double clutch in the air and still hits the jumper — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) August 20, 2023

They was calling Team USA Brandon Ingram’s team pic.twitter.com/nfoiJsbM7A — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) August 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype