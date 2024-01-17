NBA Twitter reacts to Suns’ huge 22-point comeback win vs. Kings: ‘Season-altering win’

The Phoenix Suns pulled off an incredible comeback down 22 in the fourth quarter with nine minutes remaining to beat the Sacramento Kings 119-117.

Grayson Allen (29 points) and Kevin Durant (27 points, 12 in the last five minutes) led the way for Phoenix’s huge comeback.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to it.

Suns complete a 22-PT fourth-quarter comeback 🔥 Allen: 29 PTS | 9 3PM | 5 REB | 6 AST

Durant: 27 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST

Booker: 16 PTS | 4 REB | 11 AST pic.twitter.com/cwz3MkFpCS — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 17, 2024

Suns were down 22 with 8:10 left and beat the Kings. Biggest fourth-quarter comeback in the NBA since the bubble. Teams facing deficits of 22 or more in the fourth were 0-1,244 since Aug. 23, 2020. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 17, 2024

Suns vs Kings in 2 photos😤 pic.twitter.com/6loSxXsXTS — Gabe Guerrero (@GabeGuerrero03) January 17, 2024

Got spoiled with some good hoops tonight, Suns comeback against the Kings along with Sixers Vs Nuggets Thunder vs Clippers been good — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 17, 2024

"I have no clue." Kevin Durant when asked how Suns came back from down 22 points in 4th quarter to win 119-117 over Sacramento. Said it was "a blur." #Suns pic.twitter.com/0G4WXPQuZD — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 17, 2024

Grayson Allen on how the Suns won tonight: "We won a fourth quarter. Finally." — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) January 17, 2024

Really felt like the Kings panicked when the Suns got momentum. They were playing WAY TOO FAST with the lead/should have been running sets and using as much clock as possible down the stretch. They could have just held it in the fetal position on the ground and probably won. — Kevin Fippin (@kfippin) January 17, 2024

The Phoenix Suns are 8-3 since this tweet https://t.co/f6qkn705uF — DurantMuse (@DurantMuse_) January 17, 2024

phoenix suns came back from a 22 point deficit against the kings pic.twitter.com/WLNlXQrgGl — $𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ (@slvppy) January 17, 2024

Points in the last 5 minutes: 12 — Kevin Durant

4 — Sacramento Kings Led a 32-8 run to win the game. https://t.co/yGPdmZOu03 — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 17, 2024

What the hell did the suns just do? — Alex D’Agostino (@AlexDagAZ) January 17, 2024

Win of the year for the Suns brought to you by Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/aBQLMRSs3L — Gabe Guerrero (@GabeGuerrero03) January 17, 2024

The Phoenix Suns' 22 point 4th Q comeback is the 4th largest in NBA history. — Automatic (@automaticnba) January 17, 2024

8:22 left in the 4th — Kings lead Suns by 22. FINAL — Suns win by 2. Season-altering win. This team needed that in the biggest way. — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) January 17, 2024

BIGGEST COMEBACK THIS SEASON FROM US, AND EVEN BETTER DID IT IN THE 4TH QUARTER AGAINST A CLUTCH TIME TEAM! — PhxSuns (22-18) (@PhxSunsAlways) January 17, 2024

