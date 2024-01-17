Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Suns’ huge 22-point comeback win vs. Kings: ‘Season-altering win’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·3 min read

The Phoenix Suns pulled off an incredible comeback down 22 in the fourth quarter with nine minutes remaining to beat the Sacramento Kings 119-117.

Grayson Allen (29 points) and Kevin Durant (27 points, 12 in the last five minutes) led the way for Phoenix’s huge comeback.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to it.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype