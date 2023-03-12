NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry’s clutch performance vs. Bucks: ‘He’s a baaaad man’

Stephen Curry came up huge for the Golden State Warriors in their 125-116 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Curry was unstoppable in crunch time, scoring 22 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to his unreal performance.

Lisa Salters: "You look tired. Are you okay?" Steph Curry: "Oh, I'm great. I'm just getting old." 😅pic.twitter.com/hVFz6867rl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2023

What a night for Steph Curry 🔥 36 points

6 rebounds

4 assists

6 threes Warriors win a thriller in OT. pic.twitter.com/KvAgtdd5jZ — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2023

🧑🏽‍🍳 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2023

Sheesh Steph — David Duke Jr (@daviddukejr) March 12, 2023

Mike breen just said Steph curry is gonna be 35 on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/jR6k2VmtqL — Anthony (@TrozolinoA) March 12, 2023

Appreciate the greatness of Stephen Curry. 🙌🏾 — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) March 12, 2023

steph curry continues to rule — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 12, 2023

Stephen Curry had 16 points with 1:55 left in the 4th quarter He finished with 36 — Denver📈 (@doubledworth) March 12, 2023

A new Steph Curry meme is born pic.twitter.com/dpnHl4e3c8 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 12, 2023

Steph curry is the most clutch player in nba history. pic.twitter.com/dsxwBnJWQM — 𝓇𝒶𝓅𝒽 ⭐️ (@OwnedByRaph) March 12, 2023

How Steph Curry did the Bucks pic.twitter.com/vE17B0I7Lr — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 12, 2023

Curry just saved my life my hero — Chef Curry (@baby_face_goat) March 12, 2023

That was a special Steph Curry performance — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) March 12, 2023

Stephen Curry in the last 2 minutes and OT (Warriors down 8): 17 PTS

6-7 FG

3-4 3PT

GAME TYING SHOT

GAME TYING BLOCK The BRILLIANCE of Stephen Curry continues. pic.twitter.com/D15jDna7Qa — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) March 12, 2023

Steph Curry tonight: Clutch game-tying three.

Clutch game saving block.

Clutch game icing three in OT. pic.twitter.com/8xtPVJcvPI — Guru (@DrGuru_) March 12, 2023

STEPH CURRY CLUTCH DEFENSE. 🔓 pic.twitter.com/I9LscwGFXF — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 12, 2023

This is what the final 2 minutes of regulation with the Warriors down 8 looked like: – Steph Curry 3

– Steph Curry 3

– Steph Curry layup

– Jrue Holiday 3

– Brook Lopez block

– Steph Curry 3

– Steph Curry block pic.twitter.com/qeRhBWWjsD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2023

Stephen Curry, first 46 minutes of the game:

19 PTS | 45.5% TS | -7 Stephen Curry, last 7 minutes of the game:

17 PTS | 107.8% TS(!!!) | +17 CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/OCtIAnS7VZ — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) March 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype