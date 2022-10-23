NBA Twitter reacts to Sixers 0-3 start: ‘I thought the goal was a championship, not the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes’
The Philadelphia 76ers have started the 2022-23 NBA season with three straight losses, and head coach Doc Rivers says the team is ‘not ready to win yet.’
Saturday night, Philly lost 114-105 at home to the San Antonio Spurs, despite Joel Embiid’s 40-point game.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the 76ers starting off the season 0-3.
The Sixers are 0-3 and struggling defensively.
Their best perimeter defender has played 4 total minutes this season. pic.twitter.com/gSwSlJgRs9
— StatMuse (@statmuse) October 23, 2022
The Sixers are now 0-3 😐 pic.twitter.com/FfKojNyoM4
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 23, 2022
Doc Rivers when he’s coaching the Sixerspic.twitter.com/E0DBYfG6dT
— PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 23, 2022
Sixers fans therapy session.
Let it all out.
This is a safe place.
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 23, 2022
Sixers 0-3? I thought the goal was a championship, not the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes! Carry on…
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 23, 2022
Sixers fans realizing their team's true vision after going 0-3 pic.twitter.com/djJS0ReZAt
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 23, 2022
Sixers fans after 0-3 start 🙃 pic.twitter.com/456zD9aqSR
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 23, 2022
Sixers fans booing the hell out of these boys lmaoooooo
— Wosny Lambre (@BigWos) October 23, 2022
The Sixers new bench has been outscored 103-34 in the first 3 games of the season.
— Did The Sixers Win? (@DidTheSixersWin) October 23, 2022
Celtics 3-0
Sixers 0-3
— GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) October 23, 2022
You should win games like tonight but no panic w the Sixers yet… it’s so early… better to judge after the first 2 months around Christmas.. did we forget where the Phillies were earlier this season?? 79 more games…
— Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) October 23, 2022
Still waiting for the start of this year's Sixers season!
— Rights To Ricky Sanchez Podcast (@RTRSPodcast) October 23, 2022
The lack of energy from the #sixers so far this season is concerning.
— Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) October 23, 2022
Who’s going to tell the Sixers that they don’t have a first round pick and therefore tanking for Wembanyama is a bad idea?
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 23, 2022
Sixers fans are down bad
— PATTYP (@ACHES) October 23, 2022
Ben Simmons watching Joel Embiid and The Sixers start 0-3 pic.twitter.com/C77ZdPBIcT
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 23, 2022
OKC still has a better record than the 76ers.
— Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) October 23, 2022
Doc Rivers going to the 76ers facility on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/kkgpt2oJhc
— Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) October 23, 2022
Points off the bench tonight:
40 — Spurs
10 — 76ers pic.twitter.com/0PwVHkNkCw
— StatMuse (@statmuse) October 23, 2022
Kevin Durant and Victor Wembanyama are gonna be on the same team. 😳
— Leb 🦋 (@PlayboiLeb) October 23, 2022
I can’t wait to watch Victor Wembanyama in a Brooklyn Nets jersey for years pic.twitter.com/xQg9kSva7K
— Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) October 23, 2022
The Wembanyama – Embiid front court is going to be a PROBLEM next year.
— Matkafee (@matkafee) October 23, 2022
Victor Wembanyama YOU are a Brooklyn Net
— Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) October 23, 2022
Victor Wembanyama you ARE a member of the Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/20m1VaPYTD
— Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) October 23, 2022
I couldn’t help but wonder… are the Sixers also tanking for Wembanyama? pic.twitter.com/q6zWvzeG64
— Zainab Javed (@zrjaved) October 22, 2022
James Harden thinking about bringing back the fat suit if the Sixers continue losing pic.twitter.com/DGzVgJRpNH
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 23, 2022
James Harden went on TV and said that Giannis had no skill and turned into Bearded Belinelli since 😬
— Daman Rangoola (@damanr) October 23, 2022
James Harden has played 40+ minutes in 2 of the first 3 games.
Concerning. pic.twitter.com/FEkE1bqrSp
— StatMuse (@statmuse) October 23, 2022
James Harden starved himself all summer just to be 0-3 with a top 2 center in the NBA on his roster. He might as well start eating them mcchickens again
— The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) October 23, 2022
Joel Embiid (40 points) looking at James Harden (12 points) after losing to the Spurs pic.twitter.com/LX1By4H5h0
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 23, 2022
Harden shot 4-18 bruh. He must of thought it was a playoff game 😂
— 𝕵𝖆𝖗𝖎🏂🍇 (@Jari2Fly) October 23, 2022
James Harden (12 points, 4-18 FG) against the tanking Spurspic.twitter.com/9WVDV3KBI5
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 23, 2022
Embiid & Harden on defense pic.twitter.com/YDCyN1onYq
— kelzi (@kelzi__) October 23, 2022
This James Harden stat is crazy 😂 pic.twitter.com/x4FGWhZikL
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 22, 2022