NBA Twitter reacts to Sixers 0-3 start: ‘I thought the goal was a championship, not the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes’

The Philadelphia 76ers have started the 2022-23 NBA season with three straight losses, and head coach Doc Rivers says the team is ‘not ready to win yet.’

Saturday night, Philly lost 114-105 at home to the San Antonio Spurs, despite Joel Embiid’s 40-point game.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the 76ers starting off the season 0-3.

The Sixers are 0-3 and struggling defensively. Their best perimeter defender has played 4 total minutes this season. pic.twitter.com/gSwSlJgRs9 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 23, 2022

The Sixers are now 0-3 😐 pic.twitter.com/FfKojNyoM4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 23, 2022

Doc Rivers when he’s coaching the Sixerspic.twitter.com/E0DBYfG6dT — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 23, 2022

Sixers fans therapy session.

Let it all out.

This is a safe place. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 23, 2022

Sixers 0-3? I thought the goal was a championship, not the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 23, 2022

Sixers fans realizing their team's true vision after going 0-3 pic.twitter.com/djJS0ReZAt — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 23, 2022

Sixers fans after 0-3 start 🙃 pic.twitter.com/456zD9aqSR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 23, 2022

Sixers fans booing the hell out of these boys lmaoooooo — Wosny Lambre (@BigWos) October 23, 2022

The Sixers new bench has been outscored 103-34 in the first 3 games of the season. — Did The Sixers Win? (@DidTheSixersWin) October 23, 2022

Celtics 3-0 Sixers 0-3 — GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) October 23, 2022

You should win games like tonight but no panic w the Sixers yet… it’s so early… better to judge after the first 2 months around Christmas.. did we forget where the Phillies were earlier this season?? 79 more games… — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) October 23, 2022

Still waiting for the start of this year's Sixers season! — Rights To Ricky Sanchez Podcast (@RTRSPodcast) October 23, 2022

The lack of energy from the #sixers so far this season is concerning. — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) October 23, 2022

Who’s going to tell the Sixers that they don’t have a first round pick and therefore tanking for Wembanyama is a bad idea? — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 23, 2022

Sixers fans are down bad — PATTYP (@ACHES) October 23, 2022

Ben Simmons watching Joel Embiid and The Sixers start 0-3 pic.twitter.com/C77ZdPBIcT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 23, 2022

OKC still has a better record than the 76ers. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) October 23, 2022

Doc Rivers going to the 76ers facility on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/kkgpt2oJhc — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) October 23, 2022

Points off the bench tonight: 40 — Spurs

10 — 76ers pic.twitter.com/0PwVHkNkCw — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 23, 2022

Kevin Durant and Victor Wembanyama are gonna be on the same team. 😳 — Leb 🦋 (@PlayboiLeb) October 23, 2022

I can’t wait to watch Victor Wembanyama in a Brooklyn Nets jersey for years pic.twitter.com/xQg9kSva7K — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) October 23, 2022

The Wembanyama – Embiid front court is going to be a PROBLEM next year. — Matkafee (@matkafee) October 23, 2022

Victor Wembanyama YOU are a Brooklyn Net — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) October 23, 2022

Victor Wembanyama you ARE a member of the Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/20m1VaPYTD — Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) October 23, 2022

I couldn’t help but wonder… are the Sixers also tanking for Wembanyama? pic.twitter.com/q6zWvzeG64 — Zainab Javed (@zrjaved) October 22, 2022

James Harden thinking about bringing back the fat suit if the Sixers continue losing pic.twitter.com/DGzVgJRpNH — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 23, 2022

James Harden went on TV and said that Giannis had no skill and turned into Bearded Belinelli since 😬 — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) October 23, 2022

James Harden has played 40+ minutes in 2 of the first 3 games. Concerning. pic.twitter.com/FEkE1bqrSp — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 23, 2022

James Harden starved himself all summer just to be 0-3 with a top 2 center in the NBA on his roster. He might as well start eating them mcchickens again — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) October 23, 2022

Joel Embiid (40 points) looking at James Harden (12 points) after losing to the Spurs pic.twitter.com/LX1By4H5h0 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 23, 2022

Harden shot 4-18 bruh. He must of thought it was a playoff game 😂 — 𝕵𝖆𝖗𝖎🏂🍇 (@Jari2Fly) October 23, 2022

James Harden (12 points, 4-18 FG) against the tanking Spurspic.twitter.com/9WVDV3KBI5 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 23, 2022

Embiid & Harden on defense pic.twitter.com/YDCyN1onYq — kelzi (@kelzi__) October 23, 2022

This James Harden stat is crazy 😂 pic.twitter.com/x4FGWhZikL — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 22, 2022

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype