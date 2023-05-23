NBA Twitter reacts to Nuggets sweeping the Lakers: ‘Skip Bayless going to have a field day’

The Denver Nuggets have swept the Los Angeles Lakers 4-0 in the Western Conference Finals, after beating them 113-111 in Game 4.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers not even winning one game against Denver.

Joker after sweeping the Lakers pic.twitter.com/UFvyIG2aiY — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 23, 2023

NUGGETS TO THE NBA FINALS pic.twitter.com/uzgjiYNDhl — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 23, 2023

Skip bayless is going to have a field day on undisputed for Lebron James getting swept 😭😭😭😭 I’m gonna pray for Unc Shannon sharpe 🙏🏾 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 23, 2023

Nikola Jokic over the last 9 Games: 39 PTS, 16 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 56% FG

30 PTS, 17 REB, 17 AST, 58% FG, 50% 3P

53 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST, 66% FG, 50% 3P

29 PTS, 13 REB, 12 AST, 60% FG, 66% 3P

32 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST, 3 STL, 72% FG

34 PTS, 21 REB, 14 AST, 70% FG, 100% 3P

23 PTS, 17… pic.twitter.com/MVAlcxZtLB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 23, 2023

Congratulations to the nuggets, the better team won. I’m gonna go drink motor oil. — Flea (@flea333) May 23, 2023

Lakers and Warriors finish with the same amount of wins in the WCF 🔥 — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) May 23, 2023

The only teams to sweep LeBron: — 2018 Warriors

— 2007 Spurs And now, the 2023 Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/AIfL9TmzD8 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 23, 2023

Congrats to the Denver Nuggets on becoming the Western Conference Champions. Carry the hell on… 🫡💯 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 23, 2023

People in LA after watching The Lakers lose four games in a row: pic.twitter.com/JIiQWb56Tc — Americana At Brand Memes (@americanamemes) May 23, 2023

The worst part about this is everyone is going to blame lebron for this… — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) May 23, 2023

trying to explain Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/ohyPArSD7C — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 23, 2023

nikola jokic in the finals is good for basketball — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) May 23, 2023

it's Añthony Davís now because of Jokic. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 23, 2023

LeBron James has been swept in the playoffs for the 3rd time in his career… pic.twitter.com/7BptQNvNo7 — Guru (@DrGuru_) May 23, 2023

NO MORE LEBRON TILL OCTOBER pic.twitter.com/yiHi7LAWqJ — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) May 23, 2023

At least LeBron drove it this time, instead of settling for the 3. Great help defense by Jamal Murray. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 23, 2023

Kudos to LeBron. He left literally everything he had on the floor to try and avoid the brooms coming out tonight. What a performance. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) May 23, 2023

The Denver Nuggets just did two things they've never done In their NBA history: Sweep a team In a playoff series

and beat the LA Lakers in a playoff series — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) May 23, 2023

Will LeBron James win another championship before he retires? pic.twitter.com/ori0t4yI5X — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 23, 2023

48 minutes from LeBron. — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) May 23, 2023

Those 2 bullshit 3's Jokic made were the difference. Congrats to LeBron haters everywhere. — Barry (@BarryOnHere) May 23, 2023

lakers in 8 brah trust the process — renzy (@tize4PF) May 23, 2023

Don’t compare Joel Embiid to jokic ever again with all due respect — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) May 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype