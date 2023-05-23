NBA Twitter reacts to Nuggets sweeping the Lakers: ‘Skip Bayless going to have a field day’
The Denver Nuggets have swept the Los Angeles Lakers 4-0 in the Western Conference Finals, after beating them 113-111 in Game 4.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers not even winning one game against Denver.
Joker after sweeping the Lakers pic.twitter.com/UFvyIG2aiY
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 23, 2023
NUGGETS TO THE NBA FINALS pic.twitter.com/uzgjiYNDhl
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 23, 2023
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 23, 2023
NBA Finals!!! @Nuggets!
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 23, 2023
Skip bayless is going to have a field day on undisputed for Lebron James getting swept 😭😭😭😭
I’m gonna pray for Unc Shannon sharpe 🙏🏾
— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 23, 2023
Nikola Jokic over the last 9 Games:
39 PTS, 16 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 56% FG
30 PTS, 17 REB, 17 AST, 58% FG, 50% 3P
53 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST, 66% FG, 50% 3P
29 PTS, 13 REB, 12 AST, 60% FG, 66% 3P
32 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST, 3 STL, 72% FG
34 PTS, 21 REB, 14 AST, 70% FG, 100% 3P
23 PTS, 17… pic.twitter.com/MVAlcxZtLB
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 23, 2023
Congratulations to the nuggets, the better team won. I’m gonna go drink motor oil.
— Flea (@flea333) May 23, 2023
Lakers and Warriors finish with the same amount of wins in the WCF 🔥
— WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) May 23, 2023
The only teams to sweep LeBron:
— 2018 Warriors
— 2007 Spurs
And now, the 2023 Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/AIfL9TmzD8
— StatMuse (@statmuse) May 23, 2023
Congrats to the Denver Nuggets on becoming the Western Conference Champions. Carry the hell on… 🫡💯
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 23, 2023
People in LA after watching The Lakers lose four games in a row: pic.twitter.com/JIiQWb56Tc
— Americana At Brand Memes (@americanamemes) May 23, 2023
The worst part about this is everyone is going to blame lebron for this…
— Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) May 23, 2023
trying to explain Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/ohyPArSD7C
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 23, 2023
nikola jokic in the finals is good for basketball
— SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) May 23, 2023
it's Añthony Davís now because of Jokic.
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 23, 2023
Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/gFPz10kPaF
— ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) May 23, 2023
LeBron James has been swept in the playoffs for the 3rd time in his career… pic.twitter.com/7BptQNvNo7
— Guru (@DrGuru_) May 23, 2023
LAKERS in 9 pic.twitter.com/GMS6rXLfhf
— JxmmyXI (@JxmmyXI) May 23, 2023
Trade this guy already! pic.twitter.com/SPvZKwmG9H
— Armstrong (@arms_too) May 23, 2023
NO MORE LEBRON TILL OCTOBER pic.twitter.com/yiHi7LAWqJ
— Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) May 23, 2023
At least LeBron drove it this time, instead of settling for the 3. Great help defense by Jamal Murray.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 23, 2023
Kudos to LeBron. He left literally everything he had on the floor to try and avoid the brooms coming out tonight. What a performance.
— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) May 23, 2023
The Denver Nuggets just did two things they've never done In their NBA history:
Sweep a team In a playoff series
and beat the LA Lakers in a playoff series
— Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) May 23, 2023
Will LeBron James win another championship before he retires? pic.twitter.com/ori0t4yI5X
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 23, 2023
48 minutes from LeBron.
— Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) May 23, 2023
Those 2 bullshit 3's Jokic made were the difference.
Congrats to LeBron haters everywhere.
— Barry (@BarryOnHere) May 23, 2023
lakers in 8 brah trust the process
— renzy (@tize4PF) May 23, 2023
Don’t compare Joel Embiid to jokic ever again with all due respect
— Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) May 23, 2023