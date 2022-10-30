NBA Twitter reacts to Nets losing fourth game in a row: ‘Players only meeting six games into the season’

The Brooklyn Nets continue to struggle at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season after losing their fourth consecutive game, this time to the Indiana Pacers at home (125-116).

Steve Nash’s team is now 1-5 in the season, and according to ESPN, the Nets held a players-only meeting after their loss against Indiana.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Brooklyn’s fourth loss in a row, plus the players-only meeting.

The Nets drop to 1-5 on the season after tonight's loss to the Pacers. Only the Lakers (0-5) have a worse record. pic.twitter.com/gLy3wpzwNv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2022

Nash is obviously gonna be Fall Guy #1 for the Nets… but the Simmons trade was a catastrophe, Kyrie is one of the biggest week to week distractions in recent NBA history, and the front office has absolutely stunk for two-plus years. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) October 30, 2022

Nets locker room is still not open yet. This is very unusual. Usually it opens up right after Nash speaks. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) October 30, 2022

Simmons said the Nets had a players-only meeting after the game. He said it was an honest and open conversation. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) October 30, 2022

The Nets still haven’t recovered from this pic.twitter.com/cf3rmdPaZG — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) October 28, 2022

The Nets are FAR more embarrassing & disappointing than the Lakers. They play like they want the coach fired. Oh, wait! — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 30, 2022

Everyone wanna talk about the lakers but no one talking about how the nets might be worse with all due respect — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) October 30, 2022

Players see Nets on their schedule and tell themselves it's time to pad these stats for my next contract. — Ahmed/The Ears/Nets Fan 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 30, 2022

Nets got the worst defense in the league. Lakers got the worst offense in the league. You can’t make this up. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 30, 2022

"Fck yea! I believe we can be the best team in the NBA" Players only meeting was "honest and thats what winning teams do, hold each other accountable" – Ben Simmons#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/p0o8w2wkHi — Jeri Tsai (@JeriTsaiNets) October 30, 2022

Players only meeting for the Nets 6 games into the season I really didn’t think it was possible for this year to be worse than last year — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) October 30, 2022

First NBA “players only meeting” of the season goes to the 1-5 Brooklyn Nets. — Chris A. White 🐻 (@fyrebear) October 30, 2022

Most points in losses this season: 165 — Durant

153 — Kyrie

129 — LeBron pic.twitter.com/rICRyhXAil — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 30, 2022

Kyrie Irving last 4 games: 34.5 PPG

3.0 3PM

51.0 FG% 0-4. pic.twitter.com/ZUfl3sVypl — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 30, 2022

Richard Jefferson calls out Kyrie Irving on YES broadcast: "…It is disappointing, Kyrie says that he's not antisemitic and these things, but the tweet is still up. The tweet is still up there." #Nets pic.twitter.com/d98Q5rcAjw — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) October 30, 2022

Somebody really needed to sit down Kyrie & give him some books. Not the self-published kind sold on the corner. Actual books that were originally printed in hard back copies. He’s always talking about what he finds on YouTube or a Google search, when he needed to visit a library. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) October 30, 2022

If Kyrie is your favorite player, I would find a new one https://t.co/aPKdYpCbOD — Kirk Henderson (@KirkSeriousFace) October 30, 2022

Well, that was quite the press conference. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kyrie is done with the Nets or maybe even the league. — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) October 30, 2022

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently have the same number of wins as the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers combined. — Daily Thunder (@dailythunder) October 30, 2022

What a weird day for NBA. Nets lost to Pecers.

Warriors lost to Hornets

Memphis lost to Jazz

Heat lost to King

Dallas lost to OKC. — Hoop 🏀 Junction (@ola_kunbo007) October 30, 2022

The Nets built their current team around a toxic, selfish, locker room poison in Kyrie Irving. They are reaping what they've sown. Horrible performance on the court; Kyrie's stupid bullshit off the court. https://t.co/Y63jrqVKnC — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 30, 2022

The Lakers and Nets have the two worst records in the league through almost two weeks pic.twitter.com/VDogudrHTA — Cousin DPOY (not notable) (@AndrewDoxy) October 30, 2022

Nets and Lakers in a battle to be the worst team in the NBA, and with their rosters, that’s actually crazy — The NBA Expert (@RealNBAExpert) October 30, 2022

The Brooklyn Nets vs The Los Angeles Lakers this season: pic.twitter.com/x7G1EXWmdQ — Carlton Banks’ Burner (@cbanksburner) October 30, 2022

The 2022-2023 Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/4NWpeg0FN0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 30, 2022

Ja and Banes – 38 points a piece. Giannis – 43-14-5 Luka – 41-14-11 Mathurin- Career high 32 points. Btw he’s a Rookie. The entire league knows the Nets are soft!!! EVERYONE has them circled on the calendar. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 30, 2022

Total Rebounds this season (6 Games): Brooklyn Nets Opponents: 283

Brooklyn Nets Themselves: 235 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 30, 2022

It's officially time to panic about the Nets. Their defense lacks cohesion allows opponents to get hot from three, and Ben Simmons is floater-reliant on offense (at best). A lot of work to do, if it's even ever going to be done. — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) October 30, 2022

Pick up the phone from Rob Pelinka in the next 2 hours @BrooklynNets — Ahmed/The Ears/Nets Fan 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype