NBA Twitter reacts to Nets losing fourth game in a row: ‘Players only meeting six games into the season’
The Brooklyn Nets continue to struggle at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season after losing their fourth consecutive game, this time to the Indiana Pacers at home (125-116).
Steve Nash’s team is now 1-5 in the season, and according to ESPN, the Nets held a players-only meeting after their loss against Indiana.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Brooklyn’s fourth loss in a row, plus the players-only meeting.
The Nets drop to 1-5 on the season after tonight's loss to the Pacers.
Only the Lakers (0-5) have a worse record. pic.twitter.com/gLy3wpzwNv
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2022
Nash is obviously gonna be Fall Guy #1 for the Nets… but the Simmons trade was a catastrophe, Kyrie is one of the biggest week to week distractions in recent NBA history, and the front office has absolutely stunk for two-plus years.
— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) October 30, 2022
Nets locker room is still not open yet. This is very unusual. Usually it opens up right after Nash speaks.
— Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) October 30, 2022
Simmons said the Nets had a players-only meeting after the game. He said it was an honest and open conversation.
— Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) October 30, 2022
The Nets still haven’t recovered from this pic.twitter.com/cf3rmdPaZG
— Mink Flow (@currypistonn) October 28, 2022
The Nets are FAR more embarrassing & disappointing than the Lakers. They play like they want the coach fired.
Oh, wait!
— nick wright (@getnickwright) October 30, 2022
Everyone wanna talk about the lakers but no one talking about how the nets might be worse with all due respect
— Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) October 30, 2022
Players see Nets on their schedule and tell themselves it's time to pad these stats for my next contract.
— Ahmed/The Ears/Nets Fan 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 30, 2022
Nets got the worst defense in the league.
Lakers got the worst offense in the league.
You can’t make this up.
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 30, 2022
Kyrie Irving going back and forth with @NickFriedell during the Nets postgame presser 😳#NBATwitter #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/Mn2dSsirSN
— 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) October 30, 2022
"Fck yea! I believe we can be the best team in the NBA"
Players only meeting was "honest and thats what winning teams do, hold each other accountable" – Ben Simmons#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/p0o8w2wkHi
— Jeri Tsai (@JeriTsaiNets) October 30, 2022
Players only meeting for the Nets 6 games into the season
I really didn’t think it was possible for this year to be worse than last year
— Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) October 30, 2022
First NBA “players only meeting” of the season goes to the 1-5 Brooklyn Nets.
— Chris A. White 🐻 (@fyrebear) October 30, 2022
Most points in losses this season:
165 — Durant
153 — Kyrie
129 — LeBron pic.twitter.com/rICRyhXAil
— StatMuse (@statmuse) October 30, 2022
Kyrie Irving last 4 games:
34.5 PPG
3.0 3PM
51.0 FG%
0-4. pic.twitter.com/ZUfl3sVypl
— StatMuse (@statmuse) October 30, 2022
Richard Jefferson calls out Kyrie Irving on YES broadcast: "…It is disappointing, Kyrie says that he's not antisemitic and these things, but the tweet is still up. The tweet is still up there." #Nets pic.twitter.com/d98Q5rcAjw
— Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) October 30, 2022
Somebody really needed to sit down Kyrie & give him some books. Not the self-published kind sold on the corner. Actual books that were originally printed in hard back copies. He’s always talking about what he finds on YouTube or a Google search, when he needed to visit a library.
— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) October 30, 2022
If Kyrie is your favorite player, I would find a new one https://t.co/aPKdYpCbOD
— Kirk Henderson (@KirkSeriousFace) October 30, 2022
Well, that was quite the press conference. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kyrie is done with the Nets or maybe even the league.
— Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) October 30, 2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder currently have the same number of wins as the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers combined.
— Daily Thunder (@dailythunder) October 30, 2022
What a weird day for NBA.
Nets lost to Pecers.
Warriors lost to Hornets
Memphis lost to Jazz
Heat lost to King
Dallas lost to OKC.
— Hoop 🏀 Junction (@ola_kunbo007) October 30, 2022
The Nets built their current team around a toxic, selfish, locker room poison in Kyrie Irving.
They are reaping what they've sown.
Horrible performance on the court; Kyrie's stupid bullshit off the court. https://t.co/Y63jrqVKnC
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 30, 2022
The Lakers and Nets have the two worst records in the league through almost two weeks pic.twitter.com/VDogudrHTA
— Cousin DPOY (not notable) (@AndrewDoxy) October 30, 2022
Nets and Lakers in a battle to be the worst team in the NBA, and with their rosters, that’s actually crazy
— The NBA Expert (@RealNBAExpert) October 30, 2022
The Brooklyn Nets vs The Los Angeles Lakers this season: pic.twitter.com/x7G1EXWmdQ
— Carlton Banks’ Burner (@cbanksburner) October 30, 2022
Keep it up, @BrooklynNets. pic.twitter.com/6nKI9QkQSV
— Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) October 30, 2022
Nets defense this season. 😬
(📸 @_Talkin_NBA) pic.twitter.com/UVOxVYSnyM
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 30, 2022
The 2022-2023 Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/4NWpeg0FN0
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 30, 2022
Ja and Banes – 38 points a piece.
Giannis – 43-14-5
Luka – 41-14-11
Mathurin- Career high 32 points. Btw he’s a Rookie.
The entire league knows the Nets are soft!!! EVERYONE has them circled on the calendar.
Carry the hell on…
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 30, 2022
Total Rebounds this season (6 Games):
Brooklyn Nets Opponents: 283
Brooklyn Nets Themselves: 235
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 30, 2022
It's officially time to panic about the Nets.
Their defense lacks cohesion allows opponents to get hot from three, and Ben Simmons is floater-reliant on offense (at best). A lot of work to do, if it's even ever going to be done.
— Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) October 30, 2022
Pick up the phone from Rob Pelinka in the next 2 hours @BrooklynNets
— Ahmed/The Ears/Nets Fan 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 30, 2022