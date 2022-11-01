NBA Twitter reacts to Nets firing Steve Nash: ‘Make Kyrie a player-coach’

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 2-5 Brooklyn Nets have decided to part ways with head coach Steve Nash.

Jacque Vaughn is expected to act as head coach for the Nets for the foreseeable future. Per ESPN, Brooklyn is expected to inquire with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder, among others.

As expected, NBA Twitter reacted quickly to the news of Steve Nash’s firing in Brooklyn.

Nets under Steve Nash: — 94-67 record

— Won 1 playoff round

— KD/Kyrie played only 64 games together

— KD/Kyrie/Harden played only 16 games together pic.twitter.com/DMYiByvmws — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 1, 2022

The Nets won 1 playoff round under Steve Nash. pic.twitter.com/ok3wQmX5yN — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 1, 2022

A month after Nash was hired, Kyrie Irving proclaimed: “I don’t really see us having a head coach. You know what I mean? KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach.” Durant then added: “Jacque Vaughn could do it one day. It’s a collaborative effort, I think, on our part.” — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) November 1, 2022

Nash left but the legacy lives on pic.twitter.com/00rxHlHzvR — Tony🦑 (@TmillyMayne) November 1, 2022

In the 161 games that Steve Nash coached, Brooklyn had 83 different starting lineups. 43 last season per @bball_ref — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 1, 2022

Yeah, I'm not sure firing Steve Nash fixes anything for the Nets. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash arriving at the Nets facility this morningpic.twitter.com/Mfm1pl6uDP — Overtime (@overtime) November 1, 2022

Ime Udoka worked for the Nets as an assistant the year before the Celtics hired him. His coaching style seems to work with stars. He would make a lot of sense as a Steve Nash replacement if Brooklyn is willing to overlook the serious mess that led to his suspension in Boston. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 1, 2022

“Thank God”- Steve Nash, probably https://t.co/sIrkyS0QbM — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 1, 2022

Bro they have sacked Steve Nash.. finally some good news🤦🏿 — Young Addo D (@kwadwosheldon) November 1, 2022

Jacque Vaughn cleaning out Steve Nash office at the Nets facility pic.twitter.com/dwMo1iEW7l — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 1, 2022

The Nets were a Steve Nash firing away from being the most unlikeable team in NBA history, so congratulations to them. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 1, 2022

Congratulations to Steve Nash on getting away from that disaster… Got hired as a Head Coach for a bunch of guys who needed a baby-sitter instead. — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) November 1, 2022

.@colincowherd reacts to Steve Nash and the Nets parting ways pic.twitter.com/KMXEp0Lkm0 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash realizing he doesn’t have to coach Ben Simmons anymore pic.twitter.com/BfA3IcRLc1 — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash after getting fired by the Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/Rqs3uJ6Jst — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash leaving work and realizing he no longer has to answer questions about the Nets anymore pic.twitter.com/wpTNX8AoTW — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 1, 2022

“Mutual decision” — wtf is that? Nets: You’re fired

Nash: I agree — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 1, 2022

Honestly… Woj is not speculating I think Ime Udoka is about to be the coach of the BKN Nets wow — BKN 85 (@brooklynnets85) November 1, 2022

Nets have been bottom 10 in — Defensive rating

— Net rating

— Rebounding

— 3P%

— 3-pointers

— Opponent 3P%

— Opponent FG% Where do they go from here? pic.twitter.com/gM673j9cd8 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 1, 2022

if all of this ends with the Nets hiring freaking IME UDOKA, — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) November 1, 2022

Kyrie Irving career: — 12 seasons

— 9 different head coaches@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/QOLpCP5kzn — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 1, 2022

The Nets PR team after having to deal with Ime Udoka and Kyrie: pic.twitter.com/CmZG7IN4Ax — Carlton Banks’ Burner (@cbanksburner) November 1, 2022

Make Kyrie player-coach you cowards — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 1, 2022

KD and Kyrie right now pic.twitter.com/5EAbOLo61V — Overtime (@overtime) November 1, 2022

Kyrie Irving after becoming the first player coach in Brooklyn Nets history pic.twitter.com/8YWETl5CK0 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 1, 2022

Kyrie next please — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 1, 2022

Kenny Atkinson gone. Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen and James Harden and first-round draft picks all gone. Steve Nash gone. Kyrie Irving … still there. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) November 1, 2022

KD right now pic.twitter.com/20G3Xd5GiW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 1, 2022

Steve Nash is generationally rich and in his 40s and can now go on vacations for the rest of his life instead of dealing with whatever horrible bullshit Kyrie is on on any given day, seems like a huge win for him personally. — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) November 1, 2022

STEVE NASH’S FIRST GAME: the handpicked vibes commander STEVE NASH’S LAST GAME: courtside stop anti semitism shirts — Yakub Poeltl (@NBABabySecret) November 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype