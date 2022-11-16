NBA Twitter reacts to Nets allowing 153 points in Kings loss: ‘A historic embarrassment’

The Sacramento Kings blew out the Brooklyn Nets in shocking fashion, beating Jacque Vaughn’s team 121-153.

Sacramento won its fourth consecutive game, improving to a 7-6 record, while the Nets dropped to 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 6-9 record.

As expected, NBA Twitter had a few things to say about the Nets allowing 153 points from the Kings.

THE KINGS DROPPED 153 ON THE NETS 😳 pic.twitter.com/6ny23bEReB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2022

Ben Simmons first 10-point game in over 500 days: 11 PTS

5-7 FG The Nets lost by 32.@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/J88HlWkeNU — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2022

Steve Nash watching the Nets get cooked by the Kings pic.twitter.com/3KrvqiO7dZ — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 16, 2022

The Nets are officially “Dead Bird Tall Grass” first they lost to the Lakers and tonight they gave up 150!!! To all the Nets fans out there I would like to send my condolences. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 16, 2022

Final score: Kings — 153

Nets — 121 The most points by any team this season. pic.twitter.com/j7QwVxvlh8 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2022

After 3 quarters: Kings — 115

Nets — 82 pic.twitter.com/97zymRCQDC — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2022

"They ain't even close [to winning a championship]. … This is a wasted four years for these guys" 😬 Chuck sounds off on the Nets pic.twitter.com/OuQkCohpm3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2022

Ben Simmons finally scored in double-digits in an NBA game after more than 500 days. The catch? The Nets lost by 32 🤯 pic.twitter.com/onS5yVZzfo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 16, 2022

Most points ever allowed by the Nets in regulation, 153. A historic embarrassment. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) November 16, 2022

Kings are up 35 against the Nets pic.twitter.com/JnOYSmskNw — KingsInsight (@Kings_Insight) November 16, 2022

Nets after 3 quarters against the Kings pic.twitter.com/vWZCekS9Pm — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 16, 2022

KD's Nets have turned back into the Nots, giving up the most points any team has given up so far this season … 153! … to Sacramento! … does anyone in that locker room really care any more? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 16, 2022

The Jacque Vaughn honeymoon phase with the Nets is over and man oh man do they look horrible again Every night Kyrie Irving out is a waste of time — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) November 16, 2022

Kevin Durant with the Nets pic.twitter.com/GXOidzHasd — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 16, 2022

They should call the Brooklyn Nets the Crooklyn Nets because this roster is stealing checks — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) November 16, 2022

Nets either gotta commit to Kyrie or trade both he and Durant and get their rebuild started. — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) November 16, 2022

The Brooklyn Nets upcoming games: Blazers

Grizzlies

76ers

Raptors

Pacers

Blazers Predict their record. pic.twitter.com/EfCE2Lo9LS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 16, 2022

Nets have the worst frontline in the NBA Whichever big man they go against, play his over — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) November 16, 2022

The Nets need to trade for D'Angelo Russell, Jared Dudley, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at halftime — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) November 16, 2022

KD at everyone in the locker room:pic.twitter.com/VEc0MpxdCZ — HardBrokePistol (#FreeKD) (@nocontextKD7) November 16, 2022

Kings score 153 on the Nets for their 7th win in 9 games (with the two loses being highly questionable) and yet still the national broadcast was HEAVY Nets oriented 😤 — Kayte Christensen (@kayte_c) November 16, 2022

After switching teams not once but twice Durant might finish the latter part of his better years on a team that he despises. Because all of the flaws that the Nets have right now are the exact same reason why he left OKC — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) November 16, 2022

Would you want to see Kevin Durant back on the Warriors? pic.twitter.com/K5TQX3P437 — Guru (@DrGuru_) November 16, 2022

Yeah, ask for a trade again my guy @KDTrey5 — Ahmed/The Ears 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 16, 2022

Kevin Durant is literally surrounded by a g league team get him some help — mev 🧸🌹🏀 (@mevvybear) November 16, 2022

KD when they ask him where Joe Harris will be next year pic.twitter.com/Zv8CRwUfyg — entitled (@PythonBro) November 16, 2022

Y’all feel sorry for KD? For what? He made his decision to leave, just like how she made her decision to leave — Nai (@_Nai_Roy) November 16, 2022

This last ring without KD was to prove we never NEEDED him to win Now let’s get him back and win 4 straight 💯 — Ramon 🇵🇷⚡️ (@RamonEditss) November 16, 2022

Please get KD tf off this team 😭 — SWISHOUT (@swishout) November 16, 2022

KD after tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/9f7aGKnUfA — Kings Next Level (@Kingsnextlevel) November 16, 2022

I had a feeling Skip would turn on me & start hating on KD pic.twitter.com/n3dufqt2Rs — Brett James (@thebrettjames1) November 16, 2022

The Kings are above .500 and have the 8th best point differential in the NBA, all after starting 0-4. — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) November 16, 2022

yall want a show tonight or no? speak now Kings fans or forever hold your peace. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 16, 2022

Kings making the playoffs would be good for the game of basketball — NBA SUPERFAN (@nbasup3rfan) November 16, 2022

"Let's move all the Sacramento Kings [games] in for the Lakers… Let's kill all the Lakers games" Charles Barkley's proposal to Adam Silver 😂#NBATwitter https://t.co/47Rx135FlB pic.twitter.com/dOYmaXszFd — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) November 16, 2022

