NBA Twitter reacts to Nets allowing 153 points in Kings loss: ‘A historic embarrassment’
The Sacramento Kings blew out the Brooklyn Nets in shocking fashion, beating Jacque Vaughn’s team 121-153.
Sacramento won its fourth consecutive game, improving to a 7-6 record, while the Nets dropped to 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 6-9 record.
As expected, NBA Twitter had a few things to say about the Nets allowing 153 points from the Kings.
THE KINGS DROPPED 153 ON THE NETS 😳 pic.twitter.com/6ny23bEReB
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2022
Ben Simmons first 10-point game in over 500 days:
11 PTS
5-7 FG
The Nets lost by 32.@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/J88HlWkeNU
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2022
Steve Nash watching the Nets get cooked by the Kings pic.twitter.com/3KrvqiO7dZ
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 16, 2022
The Nets are officially “Dead Bird Tall Grass” first they lost to the Lakers and tonight they gave up 150!!! To all the Nets fans out there I would like to send my condolences. Carry on…
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 16, 2022
Final score:
Kings — 153
Nets — 121
The most points by any team this season. pic.twitter.com/j7QwVxvlh8
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2022
After 3 quarters:
Kings — 115
Nets — 82 pic.twitter.com/97zymRCQDC
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2022
"They ain't even close [to winning a championship]. … This is a wasted four years for these guys" 😬
Chuck sounds off on the Nets pic.twitter.com/OuQkCohpm3
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2022
Ben Simmons finally scored in double-digits in an NBA game after more than 500 days.
The catch? The Nets lost by 32 🤯 pic.twitter.com/onS5yVZzfo
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 16, 2022
Most points ever allowed by the Nets in regulation, 153. A historic embarrassment.
— NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) November 16, 2022
Kings are up 35 against the Nets pic.twitter.com/JnOYSmskNw
— KingsInsight (@Kings_Insight) November 16, 2022
Nets after 3 quarters against the Kings pic.twitter.com/vWZCekS9Pm
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 16, 2022
KD's Nets have turned back into the Nots, giving up the most points any team has given up so far this season … 153! … to Sacramento! … does anyone in that locker room really care any more?
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 16, 2022
The Jacque Vaughn honeymoon phase with the Nets is over and man oh man do they look horrible again
Every night Kyrie Irving out is a waste of time
— Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) November 16, 2022
Kevin Durant with the Nets pic.twitter.com/GXOidzHasd
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 16, 2022
They should call the Brooklyn Nets the Crooklyn Nets because this roster is stealing checks
— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) November 16, 2022
Nets either gotta commit to Kyrie or trade both he and Durant and get their rebuild started.
— Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) November 16, 2022
The Brooklyn Nets upcoming games:
Blazers
Grizzlies
76ers
Raptors
Pacers
Blazers
Predict their record. pic.twitter.com/EfCE2Lo9LS
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 16, 2022
Time to bring them back @BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/cXke1dnf74
— Kofie (@Kofie) November 16, 2022
Nets have the worst frontline in the NBA
Whichever big man they go against, play his over
— Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) November 16, 2022
The Nets need to trade for D'Angelo Russell, Jared Dudley, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at halftime
— Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) November 16, 2022
KD at everyone in the locker room:pic.twitter.com/VEc0MpxdCZ
— HardBrokePistol (#FreeKD) (@nocontextKD7) November 16, 2022
Kings score 153 on the Nets for their 7th win in 9 games (with the two loses being highly questionable) and yet still the national broadcast was HEAVY Nets oriented 😤
— Kayte Christensen (@kayte_c) November 16, 2022
After switching teams not once but twice Durant might finish the latter part of his better years on a team that he despises. Because all of the flaws that the Nets have right now are the exact same reason why he left OKC
— LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) November 16, 2022
Would you want to see Kevin Durant back on the Warriors? pic.twitter.com/K5TQX3P437
— Guru (@DrGuru_) November 16, 2022
Yeah, ask for a trade again my guy @KDTrey5
— Ahmed/The Ears 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 16, 2022
Kevin Durant deserves better. pic.twitter.com/FDu7pEosdt
— Guru (@DrGuru_) November 16, 2022
Come home @KDTrey5
— Andre (@OnBallSteph) November 16, 2022
Durant to Simmons before every game: https://t.co/mEwXWQIFAo pic.twitter.com/TiiDayFyV0
— Maurice V. Parker (@MauriceVParker) November 16, 2022
Kevin Durant is literally surrounded by a g league team get him some help
— mev 🧸🌹🏀 (@mevvybear) November 16, 2022
KD when they ask him where Joe Harris will be next year pic.twitter.com/Zv8CRwUfyg
— entitled (@PythonBro) November 16, 2022
Y’all feel sorry for KD? For what? He made his decision to leave, just like how she made her decision to leave
— Nai (@_Nai_Roy) November 16, 2022
This last ring without KD was to prove we never NEEDED him to win
Now let’s get him back and win 4 straight 💯
— Ramon 🇵🇷⚡️ (@RamonEditss) November 16, 2022
Please get KD tf off this team 😭
— SWISHOUT (@swishout) November 16, 2022
KD after tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/9f7aGKnUfA
— Kings Next Level (@Kingsnextlevel) November 16, 2022
I had a feeling Skip would turn on me & start hating on KD pic.twitter.com/n3dufqt2Rs
— Brett James (@thebrettjames1) November 16, 2022
The Kings are above .500 and have the 8th best point differential in the NBA, all after starting 0-4.
— Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) November 16, 2022
yall want a show tonight or no? speak now Kings fans or forever hold your peace.
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 16, 2022
Kings making the playoffs would be good for the game of basketball
— NBA SUPERFAN (@nbasup3rfan) November 16, 2022
"Let's move all the Sacramento Kings [games] in for the Lakers… Let's kill all the Lakers games"
Charles Barkley's proposal to Adam Silver 😂#NBATwitter https://t.co/47Rx135FlB pic.twitter.com/dOYmaXszFd
— 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) November 16, 2022