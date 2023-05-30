NBA Twitter reacts to Miami upsetting Boston in Game 7: ‘Don’t let us win Game 8’
The Miami Heat stunned the Boston Celtics in Game 7, beating them 103-84 and not letting them make history.
Miami has made the NBA Finals in a dramatic fashion after losing the last three straight games to the Celtics.
As expected, NBA Twitter reacted to the latest wild change in the series.
What a miraculous run by the Heat. Beating a 1-seed and then withstanding a strong comeback by the 2-seed in the East Finals. Their toughest challenge is up next but no matter the result I’m amazed by Miami to be in this position to have a chance to win it all.
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 30, 2023
Please forgive me, Ernestine. I am sorry about the fit I threw on Saturday night when I came within a tenth of a second of a great pick – Heat in 6. I am crazy happy now. YOU WERE RIGHT: You kept saying, "There's still another game left." Yes, but … YOU CALLED IT.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 30, 2023
Heat Nuggets aka the off campus meal plan finals
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 30, 2023
Shoutout Caleb Martin man 🤞
Game One: 15 PTS | 6/11 FG | 3 3PT
Game Two: 25 PTS | 11/16 FG | 3 3PT
Game Three: 18 PTS | 7/11 FG | 4 3PT
Game Four: 16 PTS | 6/9 FG | 2 3PT
Game Five: 14 PTS | 5/12 FG | 2 3PT
Game Six: 21 PTS | 7/13 FG | 4 3PT
Game Seven: 26 PTS | 11/16 FG | 4… pic.twitter.com/gcJdz06f4z
— Overtime (@overtime) May 30, 2023
So close, yet so far.
The Celtics' season comes to an end 💔 pic.twitter.com/eAi1RwPCX8
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 30, 2023
Playoff Jimmy after the Heat almost blew a 3-0 lead to the Celtics pic.twitter.com/tb9eM2LjBg
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 30, 2023
Lakers fans after the Celtics got eliminated pic.twitter.com/L0BGVVFa5g
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 30, 2023
Lakers fans watching the Celtics get eliminated pic.twitter.com/rUwUyYNnLA
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 30, 2023
A Boston fan sent us a voice note 😬 #WINNING pic.twitter.com/sX5EK6jcH4
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 30, 2023
Spo is one of the best to ever do it
— andre (@andre) May 30, 2023
Who's the best player you would trade for Erik Spoelstra?
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) May 30, 2023
#7 🫥
— Jusuf Nurkić 🇧🇦 (@bosnianbeast27) May 30, 2023
Caleb Martin 😤
— Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) May 30, 2023
Caleb Martin Oss 😭🔥🔥🔥🔥 !!!! #UnderDogs!!!
— Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) May 30, 2023
Caleb Martin vs Derrick White I’m here for it
— Kevin Huerter (@KevinHuerter) May 30, 2023
In the Eastern Conference Finals:
Caleb Martin — Jaylen Brown —
19.3 PPG 19.0 PPG
6.4 RPG 6.1 RPG
60/49/88% 42/16/67% pic.twitter.com/pyTlVAovoG
— StatMuse (@statmuse) May 30, 2023
Jaylen Brown dribbling package pic.twitter.com/488tTLsJiu
— Deuce (@DeuceThomas) May 30, 2023
The Heat watching Jaylen Brown try to dribble without turning it over pic.twitter.com/L7oRO2XKCv
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 30, 2023
Boston fans outside Jaylen Brown house pic.twitter.com/36PSPoNMm5
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 30, 2023
In this series:
Caleb Martin:
123 points
82 shots
Jaylen Brown:
127 points
124 shots
Let's start a dialogue.
— Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) May 30, 2023
Jayson Tatum rolls his ankle on the game's first play and Jaylen Brown turned into a pumpkin.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 30, 2023
jaylen brown dribbling pic.twitter.com/XXvqCj80o9
— Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) May 30, 2023