NBA Twitter reacts to Miami upsetting Boston in Game 7: ‘Don’t let us win Game 8’

The Miami Heat stunned the Boston Celtics in Game 7, beating them 103-84 and not letting them make history.

Miami has made the NBA Finals in a dramatic fashion after losing the last three straight games to the Celtics.

As expected, NBA Twitter reacted to the latest wild change in the series.

What a miraculous run by the Heat. Beating a 1-seed and then withstanding a strong comeback by the 2-seed in the East Finals. Their toughest challenge is up next but no matter the result I’m amazed by Miami to be in this position to have a chance to win it all. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 30, 2023

Please forgive me, Ernestine. I am sorry about the fit I threw on Saturday night when I came within a tenth of a second of a great pick – Heat in 6. I am crazy happy now. YOU WERE RIGHT: You kept saying, "There's still another game left." Yes, but … YOU CALLED IT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 30, 2023

Heat Nuggets aka the off campus meal plan finals — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 30, 2023

Shoutout Caleb Martin man 🤞 Game One: 15 PTS | 6/11 FG | 3 3PT

Game Two: 25 PTS | 11/16 FG | 3 3PT

Game Three: 18 PTS | 7/11 FG | 4 3PT

Game Four: 16 PTS | 6/9 FG | 2 3PT

Game Five: 14 PTS | 5/12 FG | 2 3PT

Game Six: 21 PTS | 7/13 FG | 4 3PT

Game Seven: 26 PTS | 11/16 FG | 4… pic.twitter.com/gcJdz06f4z — Overtime (@overtime) May 30, 2023

So close, yet so far. The Celtics' season comes to an end 💔 pic.twitter.com/eAi1RwPCX8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 30, 2023

Playoff Jimmy after the Heat almost blew a 3-0 lead to the Celtics pic.twitter.com/tb9eM2LjBg — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 30, 2023

Lakers fans after the Celtics got eliminated pic.twitter.com/L0BGVVFa5g — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 30, 2023

Lakers fans watching the Celtics get eliminated pic.twitter.com/rUwUyYNnLA — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 30, 2023

A Boston fan sent us a voice note 😬 #WINNING pic.twitter.com/sX5EK6jcH4 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 30, 2023

Spo is one of the best to ever do it — andre (@andre) May 30, 2023

Who's the best player you would trade for Erik Spoelstra? — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) May 30, 2023

In the Eastern Conference Finals: Caleb Martin — Jaylen Brown —

19.3 PPG 19.0 PPG

6.4 RPG 6.1 RPG

60/49/88% 42/16/67% pic.twitter.com/pyTlVAovoG — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 30, 2023

Jaylen Brown dribbling package pic.twitter.com/488tTLsJiu — Deuce (@DeuceThomas) May 30, 2023

The Heat watching Jaylen Brown try to dribble without turning it over pic.twitter.com/L7oRO2XKCv — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 30, 2023

Boston fans outside Jaylen Brown house pic.twitter.com/36PSPoNMm5 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 30, 2023

In this series: Caleb Martin:

123 points

82 shots Jaylen Brown:

127 points

124 shots Let's start a dialogue. — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) May 30, 2023

Jayson Tatum rolls his ankle on the game's first play and Jaylen Brown turned into a pumpkin. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype