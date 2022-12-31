NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James’ 47-point game on his 38th birthday: ‘LB defying Father Time’

LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday with a masterful performance to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a very necessary 130-121 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

King James ended up scoring 47 points, making 18 of 27 field goals and 4 of 6 three-pointers. He almost got a triple-double, adding 10 rebounds and nine assists in another legendary night for the 20-year veteran.

NBA Twitter reacted accordingly.

Masterful 47 I just watched, Lebron James. Masterful…GGz — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 31, 2022

LB defying Father Time #Goatshit — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) December 31, 2022

Bron is ridiculous man!! Sheesh!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 31, 2022

Sitting here watching the lakers play…. Sometime later this season Bron gone be able to say he’s scored more points than anyone to ever play this game… lol that’s wild — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) December 31, 2022

Happy 38th birthday @KingJames.

That’s how you celebrate it!! Big time game and big time win! — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) December 31, 2022

LeBron James put on a show for his birthday scoring 47 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists in the Lakers 130-121 victory over the Hawks!🔥🔥🔥 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 31, 2022

We had the same reaction 😎 pic.twitter.com/j8sJ9kifPO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 31, 2022

Happy MF birthday @KingJames ! You musta Uber Eats that combination plate from Magic City? Because we know you ain’t go 😂 47 piece lemon pepper,10 and 9? That’s how you celebrate another year around the sun! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 31, 2022

38 years old.

20 years in the league.

47-10-9 on 67% in a shorthanded win. Simply put: The greatest to ever do it. And when it’s all said and done, folks won’t believe it was ever a debate. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 31, 2022

LeBron’s last 10 Games: 35 PTS – 5 REB – 5 AST

33 PTS – 9 REB – 9 AST

30 PTS – 9 REB – 4 AST

33 PTS – 7 REB – 9 AST

31 PTS – 6 REB – 11 AST

34 PTS – 2 REB – 8 AST

38 PTS – 6 REB – 5 AST

28 PTS – 7 REB – 5 AST

27 PTS – 9 REB – 6 AST

47 PTS – 10 REB – 9 AST pic.twitter.com/mDQ4Fn7jt7 — LeBron Factory (@LeBronFactory) December 31, 2022

LeBron pulling up to his birthday party after beating the Hawks pic.twitter.com/LDnCqjRdlb — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 31, 2022

HUSTLE PLAY BRON 💪💪💪 go vote right now: https://t.co/zX32W36Jej pic.twitter.com/VLljgtvGaj — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 31, 2022

Father Time? Don’t know him. pic.twitter.com/sN2TdGxrHO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 31, 2022

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype