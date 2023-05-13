NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers winning series vs. Warriors: ‘LeBron ends the Corgi streak’

Raul Barrigon
The Los Angeles Lakers have secured their spot in the Conference Finals by defeating the current champions, the Golden State Warriors, 122-101 in Game 6 of their second-round series. LeBron James showed his GOAT status with 30 points, alongside support from an inspired Austin Reaves (23 points) and Anthony Davis (20 rebounds). Despite Stephen Curry‘s effort with a game-high 32 points, the Warriors struggled big time from the three-point line.

NBA Twitter had a lot to say about LeBron’s first triumph over Curry since the 2016 Finals…

