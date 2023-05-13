NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers winning series vs. Warriors: ‘LeBron ends the Corgi streak’
The Los Angeles Lakers have secured their spot in the Conference Finals by defeating the current champions, the Golden State Warriors, 122-101 in Game 6 of their second-round series. LeBron James showed his GOAT status with 30 points, alongside support from an inspired Austin Reaves (23 points) and Anthony Davis (20 rebounds). Despite Stephen Curry‘s effort with a game-high 32 points, the Warriors struggled big time from the three-point line.
NBA Twitter had a lot to say about LeBron’s first triumph over Curry since the 2016 Finals…
THE DOG DAYS ARE OVER.
LAKERS BEAT THE WARRIORS IN 6! pic.twitter.com/NupdRNz7Lz
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2023
LeBron ends the corgi's streak 😅 pic.twitter.com/ySTkdDeZDV
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 13, 2023
LAKERS ELIMINATE THE WARRIORS AND ARE BACK IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RnLEYAwXVH
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 13, 2023
THE LAKERS SMOKE THE DEFENDING CHAMPIONS TO ADVANCE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aCXa4uOyEe
— ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2023
LeBron when he sees the Warriors defense pic.twitter.com/yHKcR41HAn
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 13, 2023
Steve Kerr tryna get help for the Warriors pic.twitter.com/3OwqErtEp4
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 13, 2023
GAME 6 KLAY WOKE UP FEELING DANGEROUS 😳😳😳
8 points 🔥🔥🔥
3-19 shooting (15%) 💦💦💦
2-12 from 3 💪💪💪
Plus/Minus -33 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/BWJ9Tj6NVa
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 13, 2023
Klay Thompson watching Game 6 Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/QkPIdUTiF3
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 13, 2023
Dennis Schroder to Draymond Green after the game pic.twitter.com/sZu11AyQpP
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 13, 2023
Warriors: “We don’t need KD to beat a healthy LeBron team!”
LeBron: pic.twitter.com/671TYU7xK9
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 13, 2023