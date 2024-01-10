Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers – Raptors officiating: ‘Sometimes the 10, 12, 15 or 29 straight calls just aren’t gonna go your way’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·4 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Toronto Raptors in a late-game thriller 132-131 on Tuesday night, with Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic going on a rant about the officiating post-game.

The Raptors fans weren’t happy with the referees and the free-throw disparity between the two teams, while LeBron James simply stated that Toronto fouled and the Lakers did not.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to a controversial ending in Los Angeles.

