NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers blowing a 17-point lead against Indiana: ‘Mathurin knew’
The Los Angeles Lakers blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers, losing 116-115 in Los Angeles.
Benedict Mathurin (23 pts) outscored LeBron James (21 pts), and NBA Twitter took notice.
Lakers blew a 17-point lead in the 4Q tonight. pic.twitter.com/yOW5hcUZKs
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 29, 2022
Lakers after Nembhard game-winner pic.twitter.com/4AedgIdRyV
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 29, 2022
The Lakers were up 17 points with 9 minutes left in the 4th…
Tough loss tonight. 💔 pic.twitter.com/weSRSsbHG6
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 29, 2022
Lakers pacers crackin right now
— kuz (@kylekuzma) November 29, 2022
Lakers blew a 17-point lead in the 4th quarter… pic.twitter.com/62RfWNtoGV
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2022
That's awful by the Lakers. They don't have the luxury, record-wise, of doing what they just did.
— Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) November 29, 2022
LAKERS LOSE AT THE BUZZER!!!! pic.twitter.com/ePWQXr7Xg9
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 29, 2022
LeBron just played a brutal 4th quarter, guarded by 6-3 rookie Nembhard, allowing Lakers to lose a 17-pt lead at home to an Indiana playing back to back. NO CLOSER GENE. He finally did make late layup to give LA a 2-pt lead. But Nembhard, LBJ's man, drained a buzzer 3 to win it.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 29, 2022
Lakers fans after watching their team blow a 17-point fourth quarter lead to the Pacers 😵💫 pic.twitter.com/O9VCup6dh2
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 29, 2022
NOBODY wants to face the Lakers in a playoff series .
— Guru (@DrGuru_) November 29, 2022
wtf y’all doing @Lakers
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 29, 2022
THE LAKERS ARE CLINICALLY MENTALLY CHALLENGED
— Ahmed/The Ears/Saweetie's only streamer 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 29, 2022
Can someone in the lakers media call out LeBron? Or do I have to apply for a press pass?
— Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) November 29, 2022
LMFAOO!!! WHO SAW HOW THE LAKERS JUST LOST?????
— andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) November 29, 2022
Oh my Lakers…
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 29, 2022
Awful awful awful loss for the Lakers
— Allen Sliwa (@AllenSliwa) November 29, 2022
Lakers let WHOOOO hit a game winner ???
— incognito tab #3 (@notcrypticno) November 29, 2022
Heartbreaker pic.twitter.com/hViHZMSWeN
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 29, 2022
I just know it’s a tough life being a Ravens fan and Lakers fan
— Ramey (@HoodieRamey) November 29, 2022
The Lakers continue to find new and exciting ways to lose games.
— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 29, 2022
LAKERS… WHAT HAPPENEDUUUHHH
— Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) November 29, 2022
AD should have had 40 if it wasn’t for that stretch the of game where the Lakers basically ignored him.
— Laker Central (@LakerCentral365) November 29, 2022
LAKERS WHAT HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/Yo5e3CHQRz
— TRAE YOUNG ALL-DEFENSE 2023 (@deathrowdj) November 29, 2022
Lakers thought they had the chip on lock after beating the Spurs 3 times😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
— NBA SUPERFAN (@nbasup3rfan) November 29, 2022
The lakers were up 15+ in the 4th qtr with all due respect
— Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) November 29, 2022
“It felt good coming off my fingers!”
Andrew Nembhard knew the second he let the ball go that it was good 🤩pic.twitter.com/GPmWrYPTcz
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 29, 2022
and i knew walkin into the stadium tonight Andrew Nembhard was gonna hit a game winning 3 on us pic.twitter.com/IodHmg8RKy
— PacersMuse (@PacersStatsMuse) November 29, 2022
Holy shit, what a shot by Nembhard. And what a disastrous collapse for the Lakers.
— Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) November 29, 2022
LeBron vs Mathurin
LeBron Mathurin
21 PTS 23 PTS
7 REB 8 REB
3 3P 3 3P
Benn is undefeated against LeBron. pic.twitter.com/8C4kjWTCOx
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 29, 2022
Mathurin and the Pacers get the last laugh this time 😅 pic.twitter.com/bKw3QQDbq7
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 29, 2022
Bennedict Mathurin said this before getting drafted. Tonight he takes on LeBron 👀 pic.twitter.com/qDfACzvGtr
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2022
after those comments at the draft, Mathurin has no other choice than to demand an iso against LeBron here. he pulls it off and he will never be forgotten.
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 29, 2022
Bennedict Mathurin to LeBron tonight 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ouNmzRjOjg
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 29, 2022
Mathurin knew.
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 29, 2022
Benn Mathurin this season:
— 1st in points off the bench
— 1st in points by a rookie
— 1st in 3PM by a rookie
— 1st in 15-point games by a rookie
— 1st in 15-point games off the bench
19 PPG on over 42 3P%. pic.twitter.com/5NctWbKmcM
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 22, 2022
I like us.
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) November 29, 2022