NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers beating Grizzlies in wild Game 1: ‘Austin Reaves… Kobe of the Ozarks’

NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers beating Grizzlies in wild Game 1

Dionysis Aravantinos
The Los Angeles Lakers managed to steal Game 1 in Memphis over the Grizzlies after a 128-112 battle.

Rui Hachimura (29 points), a clutch Austin Reaves (14 points in the fourth quarter) and Anthony Davis (24 points, 12 rebounds, 7 blocks) led the Lakers to victory, while Memphis lost Ja Morant in the process with an apparent hand injury.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to a wild Game 1.

