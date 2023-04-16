NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers beating Grizzlies in wild Game 1: ‘Austin Reaves… Kobe of the Ozarks’
The Los Angeles Lakers managed to steal Game 1 in Memphis over the Grizzlies after a 128-112 battle.
Rui Hachimura (29 points), a clutch Austin Reaves (14 points in the fourth quarter) and Anthony Davis (24 points, 12 rebounds, 7 blocks) led the Lakers to victory, while Memphis lost Ja Morant in the process with an apparent hand injury.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to a wild Game 1.
LAKERS TAKE GAME 1 IN MEMPHIS 💪 pic.twitter.com/oZ5xi5NxhR
— ESPN (@espn) April 16, 2023
LeBron James today:
21 PTS – 11 REB – 5 AST – 50% FG
Rui Hachimura today:
29 PTS – 79% FG – 83% 3P – 100% FT
Anthony Davis today:
22 PTS – 12 REB – 3 AST – 7 BLK
Austin Reaves today:
23 PTS – 61% FG – 60% 3P – 100% FT
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sm7yLREGPH
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 16, 2023
Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves combined for 52 (!!!) POINTS in LA’s Game 1 win. pic.twitter.com/s4RVUlgJ7H
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 16, 2023
This guy is saving Lebron’s legacy pic.twitter.com/RuyJcKGgyS
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 16, 2023
Austin Reaves playoff debut:
23 PTS
8-13 FG
3-5 3P
14 points in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/tr1LSqHJkM
— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 16, 2023
PLAYOFFS REAVES IS HERE
— Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) April 16, 2023
Austin Reaves.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 16, 2023
Rui vs the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/YTBFkHLtPr
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 16, 2023
How Austin Reaves looking at the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/mF9MlJHDwy
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 16, 2023
Austin Reaves is HIM
— LakersSpin (@LakersSpin) April 16, 2023
Hachimura + Reaves (50) outscoring LeBron + AD (37).
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) April 16, 2023
Grizz can’t FCK wit “Kobe of the Ozark’s” #NBAPlayoffs
— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 16, 2023
Anthony Davis with 7 BLOCKS
— Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) April 16, 2023
Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura pic.twitter.com/NO0RFl9k11
— Overtime (@overtime) April 16, 2023
How the Lakers did the Grizzlies game plan pic.twitter.com/ccd1PGunHZ
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 16, 2023
Austin Reaves is HIM😤 pic.twitter.com/zXVk3NZjk8
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 16, 2023
Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura against Grizzliespic.twitter.com/NmAKbyV8fx
— Troll Sports (@TroIISports) April 16, 2023
HIM. pic.twitter.com/vBsQWx2clm
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 16, 2023
REAVES. CLUTCH 😤 pic.twitter.com/aGJ0VfTE5Y
— ESPN (@espn) April 16, 2023
Rui today:
29 PTS (team-high)
6 REB
5-6 3P
11-14 FG
Outscored the Grizzlies entire bench. pic.twitter.com/LheahKZ2yw
— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 16, 2023
Austin Reaves scored 14 of his 23 in the 4th quarter of his first Playoff Game!
And yes, Reaves really did score 73 in a high school game. pic.twitter.com/WGe6MpckDQ
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 16, 2023
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 16, 2023
Austin Reaves went from “wait what?” to “him” pic.twitter.com/TyrKmY75q8
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 16, 2023
Austin Reaves in the Lakers Locker room: pic.twitter.com/p77HOs2fKh
— The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) April 16, 2023
Austin Reaves getting that bag this summer.. My boy cookin!!
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 16, 2023
Wrap the series up
— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 16, 2023
“I’m Him” 😂😂😂🔥🔥
— Trendon Watford (@trendonw) April 16, 2023
Reaves turnt up!
— Tim Hardaway Jr (@T_HardJR) April 16, 2023
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 up for JA!
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 16, 2023
My bad … Reaves like that 🙏🏽
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 16, 2023
Laker Nation, what a dominate performance by our boys in purple and gold! The Lakers ended up with 5 guys in double figures led by Hachimura with 29 points and 6 rebounds!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 16, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers just won a Game 1 by 16 at Memphis as a 4-pt underdog with LeBron James as their 4th best player. STATEMENT.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 16, 2023
Hachimura saved his best for just the right time in Memphis!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 16, 2023
Game Won pic.twitter.com/OV4jXB1clO
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 16, 2023
LeBron James three wins away from becoming the player with the most playoff series won in NBA history.
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) April 16, 2023
Austin Reaves is a Top (blank) NBA player.
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) April 16, 2023