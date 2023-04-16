NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers beating Grizzlies in wild Game 1: ‘Austin Reaves… Kobe of the Ozarks’

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to steal Game 1 in Memphis over the Grizzlies after a 128-112 battle.

Rui Hachimura (29 points), a clutch Austin Reaves (14 points in the fourth quarter) and Anthony Davis (24 points, 12 rebounds, 7 blocks) led the Lakers to victory, while Memphis lost Ja Morant in the process with an apparent hand injury.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to a wild Game 1.

LAKERS TAKE GAME 1 IN MEMPHIS 💪 pic.twitter.com/oZ5xi5NxhR — ESPN (@espn) April 16, 2023

LeBron James today:

21 PTS – 11 REB – 5 AST – 50% FG Rui Hachimura today:

29 PTS – 79% FG – 83% 3P – 100% FT Anthony Davis today:

22 PTS – 12 REB – 3 AST – 7 BLK Austin Reaves today:

23 PTS – 61% FG – 60% 3P – 100% FT 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sm7yLREGPH — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 16, 2023

Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves combined for 52 (!!!) POINTS in LA’s Game 1 win. pic.twitter.com/s4RVUlgJ7H — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 16, 2023

Austin Reaves playoff debut: 23 PTS

8-13 FG

3-5 3P 14 points in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/tr1LSqHJkM — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 16, 2023

Hachimura + Reaves (50) outscoring LeBron + AD (37). — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) April 16, 2023

Grizz can’t FCK wit “Kobe of the Ozark’s” #NBAPlayoffs — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 16, 2023

Anthony Davis with 7 BLOCKS — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) April 16, 2023

How the Lakers did the Grizzlies game plan pic.twitter.com/ccd1PGunHZ — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 16, 2023

Rui today: 29 PTS (team-high)

6 REB

5-6 3P

11-14 FG Outscored the Grizzlies entire bench. pic.twitter.com/LheahKZ2yw — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 16, 2023

Austin Reaves scored 14 of his 23 in the 4th quarter of his first Playoff Game! And yes, Reaves really did score 73 in a high school game. pic.twitter.com/WGe6MpckDQ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 16, 2023

Austin Reaves getting that bag this summer.. My boy cookin!! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 16, 2023

Wrap the series up — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 16, 2023

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 up for JA! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 16, 2023

My bad … Reaves like that 🙏🏽 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 16, 2023

Laker Nation, what a dominate performance by our boys in purple and gold! The Lakers ended up with 5 guys in double figures led by Hachimura with 29 points and 6 rebounds! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 16, 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers just won a Game 1 by 16 at Memphis as a 4-pt underdog with LeBron James as their 4th best player. STATEMENT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 16, 2023

Hachimura saved his best for just the right time in Memphis! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 16, 2023

Game Won pic.twitter.com/OV4jXB1clO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 16, 2023

LeBron James three wins away from becoming the player with the most playoff series won in NBA history. — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) April 16, 2023

Austin Reaves is a Top (blank) NBA player. — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) April 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype