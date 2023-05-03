NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers beating Warriors: ‘Anthony Davis is HIM’

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a 117-112 victory over Golden State in Game 1 of their playoff series thanks to a monumental showing from Anthony Davis, who became the first Laker since Shaquille O’Neal to notch a 30-point, 20-rebound game. Despite Stephen Curry (27 points), Klay Thompson (25), and Jordan Poole (21) becoming the first trio in NBA history with six threes each in a playoff game, LeBron James had the last laugh with a solid 22 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Needless to say, NBA Twitter lit up with reactions to the Lakers’ win.

THE LAKERS TAKE GAME 1 OVER THE WARRIORS 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pbsjPFk4SN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 3, 2023

Anthony Davis becomes the first Laker since Shaq with a 30-20 playoff game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2qADt4rN5W — ESPN (@espn) May 3, 2023

ANTHONY DAVIS IS HIM pic.twitter.com/sHTBquZNrx — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) May 3, 2023

.@TyHaliburton22: “I’m not mad at that shot… I would have shot that too” @channingfrye: “That’s why you’re here with us" 🤣 The #NBATwitterLive crew reacts to Jordan Poole's missed 3-pointer at end of Lakers-Warriors Game 1 pic.twitter.com/KM2rxEnK0x — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 3, 2023

Entire Warriors fanbase watching Jordan Poole take that 30 footer… pic.twitter.com/QPDHmLm4e9 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 3, 2023

The Lakers winning the game when Poole matches LeBron’s scoring and the Warriors hit FIFTEEN more 3s is not exactly a good sign for the defending champs. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 3, 2023

All the conversation was around Steph and Bron and rightfully so… but failed to mentioned a generational talent in Anthony Davis!!! The Warriors better realize that this ain’t Sabonis they’re playing against. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 3, 2023

Lakers fans pulling up for Game 1 pic.twitter.com/KDsAADepVc — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 3, 2023

The Lakers, who were in THIRTEENTH PLACE after the All Star Break, and were 50-1 to win the championship as recently as 45 days ago, are now down to 7-1 to win the NBA title, and just +250 to win the conference. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 3, 2023

Draymond looking at LeBron after getting a tech pic.twitter.com/35mt8SYSTC — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 3, 2023

Warriors fans realizing that they are not facing a Huerter-Barnes-Sabonis frontcourt anymore… pic.twitter.com/nNZ1BwEAFZ — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 3, 2023

Warriors fan getting ready to blame the refs for FT discrepancy, completely ignoring the fact that they took 53 three pointers pic.twitter.com/4QcybIHy6j — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype