NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers beating Warriors: ‘Anthony Davis is HIM’

HoopsHype staff
·3 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a 117-112 victory over Golden State in Game 1 of their playoff series thanks to a monumental showing from Anthony Davis, who became the first Laker since Shaquille O’Neal to notch a 30-point, 20-rebound game. Despite Stephen Curry (27 points), Klay Thompson (25), and Jordan Poole (21) becoming the first trio in NBA history with six threes each in a playoff game, LeBron James had the last laugh with a solid 22 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Needless to say, NBA Twitter lit up with reactions to the Lakers’ win.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype