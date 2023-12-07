NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid’s 50-point game: ‘MVP favorite?’

Joel Embiid went off in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 131-126 win over the Wizards in Washington.

He finished the game with a season-high 50 points, to go along with 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to his latest performance in the capital.

JOEL EMBIID TONIGHT: 50 POINTS

12 REBOUNDS

7 ASSISTS

68% FG pic.twitter.com/e30e4p787U — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 7, 2023

embiid dropped 50, luka scored a triple double in one half, desmond bane dropped 49. what a night for the NBA’s greats — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) December 7, 2023

Going to sleep knowing Joel Embiid is on my team pic.twitter.com/99Suyn6qNV — Aidan LaPorta (@AidanLaPorta69) December 7, 2023

Joel Embiid gave his jersey to his dad after the 50-piece ❤️ (via @sixers)pic.twitter.com/igyUfhnPOG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2023

This season is the best Joel Embiid has ever played. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) December 7, 2023

Is Joel Embiid the MVP favorite again? pic.twitter.com/EE3e8AAuzl — Guru (@DrGuru_) December 7, 2023

Embiid tonight: 50 PTS

12 REB

7 AST

19-28 FG Only Kareem and Wilt have more 50-point games by a center. https://t.co/wyWqdz4vtq — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 7, 2023

Most 50/10/5 Games in NBA:

-Harden (6)

-Embiid (4) Morey split them up. pic.twitter.com/GmgmLGk0BI — Sai (@LeGoatedOne) December 7, 2023

Name one signature Embiid playoff moment I’ll wait — Honest KD Fan (11-6) (@TrolledByKD) December 7, 2023

Joel Embiid is now averaging 33.1 PPG and is well on his way to a third consecutive scoring title You don’t have to like him, but he’s one of the greatest scorers in NBA history pic.twitter.com/3MH7oBqD8F — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) December 7, 2023

JOEL EMBIID IS RIDICULOUS. 50 PTS

12 REB

7 AST

68% FG

50% 3PT Back-to-back MVP?? 👀pic.twitter.com/4ydoFYsHti — HEIR (@Heir_Company) December 7, 2023

JOEL EMBIID DOMINANCE 😤 50 PTS

12 REB

7 AST pic.twitter.com/p0J2K5km0s — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2023

Joel Embiid vs the Wizards this year Nov 6th: 48/11/6/1/1 TODAY: 50/12/7/1/1 The two best regular seasons games of the year for Big Fella 💯 — Swipa (@SwipaCam) December 7, 2023

We’re so lucky to have Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. 🥲 — Brooklyn (@Brookie425) December 7, 2023

Joel Embiid joins Tyrese Maxey, Zach LaVine, and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only 4 players to have a 50-point game so far this season. — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) December 7, 2023

50 burger for Embiid, and they have needed all of them. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) December 7, 2023

A 50-piece for Joel Embiid to go with 12 boards and seven assists. 19-28 from the field. My goodness — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) December 7, 2023

death, taxes, and joel embiid dropping a merciless 50 on washington — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) December 7, 2023

Joel Embiid is a generational regular season player. — Hana (@HanaHoops) December 7, 2023

