Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid’s 50-point game: ‘MVP favorite?’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·3 min read

Joel Embiid went off in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 131-126 win over the Wizards in Washington.

He finished the game with a season-high 50 points, to go along with 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to his latest performance in the capital.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype