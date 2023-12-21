Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid’s 50-point game: ‘Statement performance’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·4 min read

Joel Embiid went off for 51 points and 12 rebounds in the Philadelphia 76ers 127-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tyrese Maxey also added 35 points, as the two combined for an incredible 86 of the 127 total Sixer points.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to yet another stellar performance from Embiid.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype