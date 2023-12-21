NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid’s 50-point game: ‘Statement performance’

Joel Embiid went off for 51 points and 12 rebounds in the Philadelphia 76ers 127-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tyrese Maxey also added 35 points, as the two combined for an incredible 86 of the 127 total Sixer points.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to yet another stellar performance from Embiid.

JOEL EMBIID TONIGHT: 51 POINTS

12 REBOUNDS

17/25 FG

17/18 FT Did it against the team with the best record in the NBA and a DPOY🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/PoZqCIwyAJ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 21, 2023

Joel Embiid with a season-high 51 PTS (68% FG) He's averaging 40 PTS on 60% shooting this month! pic.twitter.com/k3K1xEpfi7 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 21, 2023

Embiid still “Standing On Business” in that conversation!!! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 21, 2023

Joel Embiid tonight:

51 PTS – 12 REB – 3 AST – 68% FG Tyrese Maxey tonight:

35 PTS – 5 AST – % FG – 5 3PM Elite duo. pic.twitter.com/XIcG1CkNVY — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 21, 2023

Statement performance by Joel Embiid: 51/12/3 against the #1 defense in the NBA. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 21, 2023

Embiid tonight: 51 PTS

12 REB

17-25 FG

17-18 FT Against the best defense in the NBA. https://t.co/wyWqdz4vtq — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 21, 2023

Joel Embiid over the last 8 games: 51 PTS – 12 REB – 3 AST

40 PTS – 14 REB – 6 AST

42 PTS – 15 REB – 3 AST

35 PTS – 13 REB – 2 AST

41 PTS – 11 REB – 5 AST

34 PTS – 10 REB – 6 AST

38 PTS – 14 REB – 3 AST

50 PTS – 13 REB – 7 AST Playing like the MVP. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lY5s9AU7Uw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 21, 2023

Joel is on twitter too much man LMAOO pic.twitter.com/OdAqaeqHZW — 𝘾 𝙝 𝙧 𝙞 𝙨 👽 (@SirEMBIID) December 21, 2023

All I see on Twitter is Joel Embiid being roasted that he doesn’t play/score against good teams. Tonight he scored 50 on the “best team” in the NBA. But no one saying shit. All the haters quiet. Shits funny. — Los 🍇 (@LosPollosTV) December 21, 2023

Dudes were talking about “Embiid is scared of Gobert” on this app two weeks ago I can’t take you morons seriously — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) December 21, 2023

Embiid and the clippers are cooking

Who is the internet even able to hate on rn — Dom2K 🎅 (@Dom_2k) December 21, 2023

Joel Embiid in December: 41.4 PPG

12.9 RPG

4.4 APG

1.9 BPG

1.4 SPG

61.5% FG

37.5% 3PT

92.5% FT pic.twitter.com/OYY2LzuPhS — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 21, 2023

That Embiid-Maxey combo is just a load to deal with. I’m sure the Wolves will take issue with some of the calls against them. Two really good teams going at it. Back home for the Lakers tomorrow night. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 21, 2023

Embiid is clearly the MVP so far this year — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) December 21, 2023

Embiid on Maxey: “All-Star starter” — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) December 21, 2023

Free throws made tonight: 20 — Timberwolves

17 — Embiid … pic.twitter.com/MF5xcuebEB — Timberwolves Muse (@Wolvesmuse) December 21, 2023

Joel Embiid is currently averaging 35.1 PPG on 65.2% True Shooting — Prez💊 (@PresidentEmbiid) December 21, 2023

Watching Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey play basketball together pic.twitter.com/qGFPujI1y9 — Aidan LaPorta (@AidanLaPorta69) December 21, 2023

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey just combined for 86 PTS. Embiid: 51 PTS | 12 REB

Maxey: 35 PTS | 5 3PM The rest of the team had 41 😳 pic.twitter.com/6Nn3iyYCQV — Overtime (@overtime) December 21, 2023

Joel Embiid tonight: 51 PTS

12 REBS

3 ASTS It's his fifth game this month scoring at least 40 points 😳 pic.twitter.com/nelXvy0dau — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 21, 2023

Embiid and Maxey just put on a masterclass on the top defense in the league — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) December 21, 2023

The 76ers just scored 127 points Embiid & Maxey had 86 of them If the 76ers are serious about winning it all this year, I'd like to seem them be active at the trade deadline this year and get those two some more help — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) December 21, 2023

"Wizards/Pistons Man" just dropped 51/12 on an efficient 17/25 shooting on the number 1 defense in the league so expect these weirdos who genuinely think that he pads his stats against bad teams to pivot to the same old generic "sHoW pLaYoFfS" stuff — 🦈🐋 (@EmbiidPlzWin) December 21, 2023

Unbelievably special games from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey tonight. Best defense in the league loaded with excellent defenders and they just shredded them. — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) December 21, 2023

