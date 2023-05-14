NBA Twitter reacts to Jayson Tatum’s 51-point performance in Game 7: ‘Imagine thinking Embiid is 1/100th of the player Tatum is…’

The Boston Celtics blew out the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 in Game 7 and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second year in a row.

Jayson Tatum was unstoppable, exploding for a historic 51 points — most points ever in a Game 7 — and 11 rebounds, leading the Celtics to victory. As expected, NBA Twitter exploded as well.

Celtics with a 40/10 playoff game: — Larry Bird

— John Havlicek

— Paul Pierce And now, Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/XyJxT5M6eG — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 14, 2023

Jayson Tatum with an all time game 7 performance. Instant classic. — Savage (@SavageSports_) May 14, 2023

Tatum is POSSESSED!!! God Bless America — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 14, 2023

Tatum 🥶🥶🥶 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 14, 2023

Jay killin these dudes ~ too Ez! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 14, 2023

Oh they on that in Boston today huh 👀👀 — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) May 14, 2023

This quarter: 76ers: 10 Points

Tatum: 17 Points pic.twitter.com/brwisw1fwV — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) May 14, 2023

Doc watching Jayson Tatum not miss a shot with single coverage for 45 straight minutes pic.twitter.com/46dCVgBTlO — 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) May 14, 2023

Watching Jayson Tatum in Game 7: pic.twitter.com/IGrLf2lAqZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2023

Jayson Tatum is a great young man and a very good player, but he's a streak shooter who can get just as cold as he can hot – and is cold more than hot. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 14, 2023

Tatum again!! 🔥🔥 BOS +28. Chauuuuu. 👋 — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) May 14, 2023

Never ever call Jayson Tatum a playoff dropper ever again. — TatumMuse (@TatumMuse) May 14, 2023

Tatum said he’s one of the best players in the world then backed it up and then some. Incredible 4 quarter stretch — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 14, 2023

Jayson Tatum leading Celtics in points (42), rebounds (11), and assists (5). This is going to be up there as one of the best all-around playoff performances in franchise history. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) May 14, 2023

This defense today has been incredible. They took Embiid out of this game with late double teams and just amazing straight up defense from Horford. Tatum eliminated him on the offensive end by taking him out to the perimeter. — John Karalis 🇬🇷🇦🇲 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) May 14, 2023

So are y’all finally gonna admit Tatum has been clear of Embiid as a player for a good 3 years now or will y’all still say Embiid is better because of games in January vs the Hornets — Mike (@MikeAdxx) May 14, 2023

The Celtics are taking the soul of Philadelphia right now. Sixers might blow this whole thing up after coming short in an Embiid MVP season. Wow, one of the greatest Mothers Day of all time. — Football (@BostonConnr) May 14, 2023

The process is one of the funniest things in sports. 76ers fans are told to be patient just trust the process. The Process started in 2013 they will now have to wait another year to get eliminated by the Boston Celtics — Marty Mush (@martymush) May 14, 2023

Sixers once again will not make it out of the 2nd round in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/0BCMDoC8rh — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) May 14, 2023

The NBA really made Embiid the MVP… Tatum has something to say about that pic.twitter.com/p4blViLCzu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 14, 2023

Imagine thinking Embid is 1/100th of the player Tatum is? — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 14, 2023

I humbly agree that Jayson Tatum is humbly one of the best basketball players in the world. Humbly. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 14, 2023

Somebody stop Jason Tatum this bullying fr 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) May 14, 2023

JAYSON TATUM HAS THE MOST POINTS EVER IN A GAME 7. 51 AND COUNTING 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2yg4RcACZB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2023

Steph Curry's NBA record for most points scored in a Game 7 (50) reigned for 2 weeks. Jayson Tatum is now the new record holder (51, and counting). — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 14, 2023

And now Steph's overrated 50 point Game 7 performance vs the Kings where he took almost 40 shots gets dethroned by Tatum. Amazing. — Barry (@BarryOnHere) May 14, 2023

HISTORY FOR JAYSON TATUM 🔥 51 POINTS AND COUNTING 😱 pic.twitter.com/3wdulBhlFE — ESPN (@espn) May 14, 2023

Jayson Tatum is going to go down as one of the greatest Celtics to ever walk this earth — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 14, 2023

51 piece for Jayson Tatum Most ever in a Game 7 At least the 76ers will be remembered for being apart of this historic game. Congrats to Philly. — Football (@BostonConnr) May 14, 2023

Sixers in Game 7s: The Kawhi shot

The Simmons miss

The Tatum game — Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) May 14, 2023

Jayson Tatum had 50 in a game 7 elimination game I guess he’s top 5 all time now using curry fan logic — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) May 14, 2023

OK, but does Jayson Tatum have that killer instinct? — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 14, 2023

Tatum did what he was suppose to do! Real HOOP game. One of them killassssss — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 14, 2023

In the 6 years of Jayson Tatum: 2018: East Finals

2019: East Semis

2020: East Finals

2021: East 1st Rd

2022: NBA Finals

2023: East Finals (at least) — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) May 14, 2023

Jayson Tatum to Joel Embiid in Game 7 pic.twitter.com/pUBqQYlxUu — 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ (@CelticsRiley) May 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype