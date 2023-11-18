Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden’s game-winner: ‘He really is the system’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·3 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 104-100 thanks to James Harden’s game-winning four-point play.

After six games, this was Harden’s first win for the Clippers. Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to it.

