NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden’s game-winner: ‘He really is the system’
The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 104-100 thanks to James Harden’s game-winning four-point play.
After six games, this was Harden’s first win for the Clippers. Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to it.
HARDEN 4-POINT PLAY FOR THE WIN 😱
CLIPPERS BREAK 6 GAME LOSING STREAK pic.twitter.com/5yRTreBkwY
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2023
Clippers Big 3 tonight:
Harden — 24 PTS | 9 REB | 7 AST
Kawhi — 24 PTS | 7 REB | 5 STL
George — 23 PTS | 8 REB | 4 3P
First win as a team. pic.twitter.com/KVZWMgzXZg
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 18, 2023
Clippers Big 3 in the last 90 seconds:
— Harden offensive rebound
— PG13 block
— PG13 bucket
— Kawhi steal
— Harden assist
— Harden 4-point play (Kawhi assist)
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 18, 2023
THE CLIPPERS FINALLY WON A GAME AND BROKE THEIR 6 GAME LOSING STREAK pic.twitter.com/jmeM5mB5kH
— ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) November 18, 2023
4th quarter Clippers pic.twitter.com/2yrxFL8Il8
— ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) November 18, 2023
FINALLY. JAMES HARDEN WINS. TyLue played Harden, not Westbrook, down the stretch and he made several key plays concluding with a stepback 3 (and one) that won it on a broken-play gotta-shoot-it. Harden now 1-5 as a Clipper.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 18, 2023
Give harden the keys let him be flanked by kawhi and paul george this has a real chance of taking off
— Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) November 18, 2023
Harden was averaging 1.5 PPG in the 4th quarter to start the season.
Tonight, he scored 4 points in the final 6 seconds. https://t.co/jtdFtoV2Bc
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 18, 2023
James Harden just wasn’t conditioned. I’m going to chalk those first few games to an adjustment period. We back.
— ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) November 18, 2023
Not sure why I would be happy about James Harden hitting a game winner on my favorite team?
— ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) November 18, 2023
He is the system 😂🔥 Get harden some help ! pic.twitter.com/k5YsecMIeV
— Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) November 18, 2023
A LOT OF PEOPLE OWE HARDEN AN APOLOGY. pic.twitter.com/y6Rfs2n12L
— BGN Hoops (@BGNHoops) November 18, 2023
James Harden tonight:
24 Points
9 Rebounds
7 Assists
72% FG
2/4 3PM pic.twitter.com/M0fbh9D4X4
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 18, 2023
Westbrick fans real quiet right now lmao
— ً (@HardenUTD) November 18, 2023
Harden after hitting the game-winner on the Rockets pic.twitter.com/yDooxWKMdh
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 18, 2023
James Harden and one stepback three to take down the Rockets is a very full circle moment
— 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) November 18, 2023
HARDEN IS BACK!!!!!
— LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) November 18, 2023
James Harden beating the Rockets to end this losing streak is poetic
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 18, 2023
Clippers won but their fans still fighting on Twitter???
— GoldenKnight (@GoldenKnightGFX) November 18, 2023
James harden trade looks pretty good for Clippers right now. He hits game winner as Clippers beat the Rockets 106-100 to end their 6- game losing streak!
— Ralph Lawler (@Ohmeomy) November 18, 2023
“It was the Rockets” the Rockets were on a 6 game win streak coming into tonight LMAO.
Just give the Clippers their credit.
— BGN Hoops (@BGNHoops) November 18, 2023
Clippers fans rn pic.twitter.com/MnnY0P7a8j
— Nav (@Navtreaks) November 18, 2023