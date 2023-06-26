NBA Twitter reacts to Hawks trading John Collins to Utah: ‘Longest on the ‘trade block’ guy of all-time’

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks are finalizing a trade to send John Collins to the Jazz for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick.

Atlanta’s largely unloading Collins’ three years, $78M for some roster building flexibility and alignment with looming changes to the salary cap.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the best reactions on Twitter from fans following the latest move in the Association.

ESPN Sources: The Hawks are finalizing a trade to send F/C John Collins to the Jazz for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick. Atlanta’s largely unloading Collins’ three years, $78M for some roster building flexibility and alignment with looming changes to salary cap. pic.twitter.com/CpAfTNXKMq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2023

Wow John Collins was finally traded. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 26, 2023

The Jazz after the Hawks tried shopping John Collins around for an entire year pic.twitter.com/FhG468UCGv — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) June 26, 2023

the Hawks after trading John Collins pic.twitter.com/w6IRSZFl2j — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) June 26, 2023

He’s finally traded 😂 Longest “on the trading block” guy of all-time — Hoops ON Tap (@SONTHoops) June 26, 2023

Rudy Gay involved in a trade in 2023?? pic.twitter.com/OaMb2pkQGa — Whistle (@WhistleSports) June 26, 2023

John Collins as a Hawk: 15.8 PPG

8.0 RPG

55.1 FG% Heading to Utah. pic.twitter.com/R6Gj2cI3My — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype