NBA Twitter reacts to Grizzlies suspending Ja Morant: ‘Ja ain’t going to stop until he’s out of the league’
Ja Morant has been suspended from all Memphis Grizzlies activities after flashing a gun again on social media.
NBA Twitter reacted to the latest news on the 23-year-old superstar.
Ja friends really the police. Why they always recording?
— Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) May 14, 2023
Ja Morant throwing his career away pic.twitter.com/EbnHKi8ofJ
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 14, 2023
Ja Morant when its time to go IG Live: https://t.co/zz1pRleRVp pic.twitter.com/528UXZQE7m
— K (@rewit23) May 14, 2023
Ja Morant ain’t go stop until he’s OUT the League. SMH
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 14, 2023
Boston Bruins sign Ja Morant.
— heatdaddy (@heatdaddy69420) May 14, 2023
Ja Morant when he sees a cell phone out: pic.twitter.com/QRjTpZsYuw
— dennis (@noribsnorice1) May 14, 2023
Ja Morant the second a friend starts recording pic.twitter.com/Rqn3XrvdIN
— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) May 14, 2023
Ja Morant growing up:pic.twitter.com/5ASwAFQjTa
— Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) May 14, 2023
Absolutely nobody:
Ja Morant as soon as he get a gun in his hand: pic.twitter.com/RfIx3spWET
— Certified Hoodie Thief 🏁💎💍 (@KryssyLaReina) May 14, 2023
Unc Shannon sharpe smoke facts months about Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/aa7ko50QGL
— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 14, 2023
Chandler Parsons says the Grizzlies should suspend Ja Morant for all of next season pic.twitter.com/RDRTnxYVFo
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 14, 2023
Why are they blaming NBA YoungBoy for what Ja Morant (23yrs old) did?
— Costa ••• (@CostaKentrell) May 14, 2023
Ja Morant got suspended on his day off… pic.twitter.com/WoReocnIbS
— 🍊Elgin Barrett Eugene Smith lll🍊 (@Southside_Gunn) May 14, 2023
Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/J4EKDr7XAY
— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) May 14, 2023
Ja Morant is an actual idiot
— raw✨ (@raweezzyy) May 14, 2023
Honestly have no words about the Ja Morant situation 🤦🏻♂️ you would think he’d learn but mannn
— Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) May 14, 2023
Ja Morant when he logs on to IG live pic.twitter.com/pHDkc4Yo0i
— illwill (@79illwill) May 14, 2023
If guns are legal why is Ja Morant in trouble?
— Andrew Schulz 👑HEZI (@andrewschulz) May 14, 2023
Ja Morant whenever he’s about to go live on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/YIsFJXyRo3
— boredjesse (@boredjesse) May 14, 2023
Give Ja Morant a break. Brandishing a gun on social media isn't a habit you can just quit overnight
— John Rich (@JohnRichTV) May 14, 2023
