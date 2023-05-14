NBA Twitter reacts to Grizzlies suspending Ja Morant: ‘Ja ain’t going to stop until he’s out of the league’

Ja Morant has been suspended from all Memphis Grizzlies activities after flashing a gun again on social media.

NBA Twitter reacted to the latest news on the 23-year-old superstar.

Ja friends really the police. Why they always recording? — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) May 14, 2023

Ja Morant throwing his career away pic.twitter.com/EbnHKi8ofJ — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 14, 2023

Ja Morant when its time to go IG Live: https://t.co/zz1pRleRVp pic.twitter.com/528UXZQE7m — K (@rewit23) May 14, 2023

Ja Morant ain’t go stop until he’s OUT the League. SMH — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 14, 2023

Boston Bruins sign Ja Morant. — heatdaddy (@heatdaddy69420) May 14, 2023

Ja Morant when he sees a cell phone out: pic.twitter.com/QRjTpZsYuw — dennis (@noribsnorice1) May 14, 2023

Ja Morant the second a friend starts recording pic.twitter.com/Rqn3XrvdIN — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) May 14, 2023

Ja Morant growing up:pic.twitter.com/5ASwAFQjTa — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) May 14, 2023

Absolutely nobody: Ja Morant as soon as he get a gun in his hand: pic.twitter.com/RfIx3spWET — Certified Hoodie Thief 🏁💎💍 (@KryssyLaReina) May 14, 2023

Unc Shannon sharpe smoke facts months about Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/aa7ko50QGL — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 14, 2023

Chandler Parsons says the Grizzlies should suspend Ja Morant for all of next season pic.twitter.com/RDRTnxYVFo — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 14, 2023

Why are they blaming NBA YoungBoy for what Ja Morant (23yrs old) did? — Costa ••• (@CostaKentrell) May 14, 2023

Ja Morant got suspended on his day off… pic.twitter.com/WoReocnIbS — 🍊Elgin Barrett Eugene Smith lll🍊 (@Southside_Gunn) May 14, 2023

Ja Morant is an actual idiot — raw✨ (@raweezzyy) May 14, 2023

Honestly have no words about the Ja Morant situation 🤦🏻‍♂️ you would think he’d learn but mannn — Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) May 14, 2023

Ja Morant when he logs on to IG live pic.twitter.com/pHDkc4Yo0i — illwill (@79illwill) May 14, 2023

If guns are legal why is Ja Morant in trouble? — Andrew Schulz 👑HEZI (@andrewschulz) May 14, 2023

Ja Morant whenever he’s about to go live on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/YIsFJXyRo3 — boredjesse (@boredjesse) May 14, 2023

Give Ja Morant a break. Brandishing a gun on social media isn't a habit you can just quit overnight — John Rich (@JohnRichTV) May 14, 2023

